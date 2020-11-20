New Wisconsin Dells clerk/treasurer excited to be more involved with city

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody is very welcoming,” she said of why she likes the Wisconsin Dells community. “I haven’t run across anybody that hasn’t been welcoming.”

Brown’s interest in government began when she took an advanced government course in high school. Later on, she took courses at Madison Area Technical College in criminology, sociology and psychology with the hopes of going into law but took a different path after noticing her passion for working with people and being involved in the community.

She later worked as a legal assistant for Curran, Hollenbeck and Orton law office in Mauston. Attorney Eric Johnson, who practices business services, wealth, estate planning and real estate law at the firm, said Brown has good attention to detail and showed many different skills during her time at the law office.

“Just in terms of her general qualities, she was very bright, a hard worker, very detail orientated and showed skill in the various areas of the law that we work in every day,” Johnson said.