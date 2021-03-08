No mask mandate for Columbia Co., despite request from city of Portage

Columbia County officials opted against imposing a mask mandate Monday despite requests from city officials and another county.
“I’ll be upfront: I believe it’s up to the individual, especially at this point,” said Vern Gove, chairman of the county board and its executive committee, at an EC meeting Monday afternoon. He pointed to new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention — mischaracterizing some of it — that says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather indoors with other vaccinated people.
The county has never passed its own mask mandate and doesn’t require face coverings in its buildings, nor at board meetings. Several supervisors attend meetings regularly without masks of any kind, while many others wear them below their nose or remove them frequently during public meetings, including Gove while addressing the topic Monday. Some county staff also pull their masks down when speaking.
However, a statewide mask mandate is still in effect.
Gove said Portage Mayor Rick Dodd and City Administrator Shawn Murphy asked the county to put an order in place. Murphy had indicated he would attend the county Executive Committee meeting Monday, Gove added, but no city representatives were present.
The Outagamie County Board chairperson also sent a letter to all 72 Wisconsin counties asking them to mandate masks, Gove said. Outagamie County is located near Green Bay and covers part of Appleton.
Supervisor James Foley moved to reject the mandate request. The motion passed unanimously, but Supervisor Nancy Long of Lodi, who isn’t a member of the committee, emphasized that the CDC’s recommendation applies only to vaccinated people around other vaccinated people.
“They’re still recommending that people wear masks,” Long said, “and I think it is a good idea. We are by no means out of the woods on this whole thing.”
The committee approved the purchase of 31 plexiglass dividers at a total cost of $868 to be placed between desks in the county boardroom. Gove said he recently attended a meeting in Sauk County where dividers are used and “work out real well to get people back in their desk where they can and still have protection from each other.” He said the cost would come out of his budget.
