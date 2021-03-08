No mask mandate for Columbia Co., despite request from city of Portage

The Outagamie County Board chairperson also sent a letter to all 72 Wisconsin counties asking them to mandate masks, Gove said. Outagamie County is located near Green Bay and covers part of Appleton.

Supervisor James Foley moved to reject the mandate request. The motion passed unanimously, but Supervisor Nancy Long of Lodi, who isn’t a member of the committee, emphasized that the CDC’s recommendation applies only to vaccinated people around other vaccinated people.

“They’re still recommending that people wear masks,” Long said, “and I think it is a good idea. We are by no means out of the woods on this whole thing.”

The committee approved the purchase of 31 plexiglass dividers at a total cost of $868 to be placed between desks in the county boardroom. Gove said he recently attended a meeting in Sauk County where dividers are used and “work out real well to get people back in their desk where they can and still have protection from each other.” He said the cost would come out of his budget.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.