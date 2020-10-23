No timeline for Baraboo Police chief investigation

More than a month after placing Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf on paid administrative leave, the city still has no end date for its investigation.

Interim City Administrator Ed Geick said Friday the city cannot provide any updates, but the investigation is “still in progress.”

Schauf was placed on leave Sept. 15 by Mayor Mike Palm. The city has not disclosed the reason for the order.

Since then, Capt. Rob Sinden has been serving as interim chief as Schauf remains on leave but is still collecting his $99,528 annual salary. Geick said the arrangement is typical as an investigation goes on.

“That’s pretty much standard procedure for any community for a position like this, or any position really,” Geick said. “You put them on paid administrative leave until the investigation is done and then you work on whatever steps should come next in bringing them back.”

There is no current timeline established for the investigation and Geick said there is no policy or rule requiring the investigation to take place over a set amount of time. The Police and Fire Commission will conduct any hearings or proceedings when the city has completed its work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission has the power to reinstate or fire Schauf.