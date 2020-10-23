No timeline for Baraboo Police chief investigation

More than a month after placing Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf on paid administrative leave, the city still has no end date for its investigation.
Interim City Administrator Ed Geick said Friday the city cannot provide any updates, but the investigation is “still in progress.”
Schauf was placed on leave Sept. 15 by Mayor Mike Palm. The city has not disclosed the reason for the order.
Since then, Capt. Rob Sinden has been serving as interim chief as Schauf remains on leave but is still collecting his $99,528 annual salary. Geick said the arrangement is typical as an investigation goes on.
“That’s pretty much standard procedure for any community for a position like this, or any position really,” Geick said. “You put them on paid administrative leave until the investigation is done and then you work on whatever steps should come next in bringing them back.”
There is no current timeline established for the investigation and Geick said there is no policy or rule requiring the investigation to take place over a set amount of time. The Police and Fire Commission will conduct any hearings or proceedings when the city has completed its work.
Support Local Journalism
The commission has the power to reinstate or fire Schauf.
PFC President Paul Kujak said though the commission has been including the topic of discussion on its agendas since Oct. 2, the time has not been used to evaluate any investigation materials because the city has not provided any yet.
“If anything comes of the investigation it would be brought to the PFC,” Kujak said. “There’s nothing for us to act on because there’s nothing that’s been presented to us.”
The PFC met Monday with a closed session agenda item to discuss “a personnel matter within the Police Department.” Commissioners met for roughly 30 minutes in a closed session, but took no action on the topic.
Kujak said the session time is currently being used to address questions from members on the topic. The commission will continue to list the personnel matter as a closed session agenda item to ensure it can be discussed in a timely manner when or if the city produces materials for their evaluation, Kujak said.
“Basically the reason we put it on there is in case there was something at the last minute that could be talked about, we are covered by having it in closed session on the agenda,” Kujak said. “It’s more or less to be proactive.”
Schauf became chief in January 2011. He began in Baraboo as a sergeant in 1999 after transferring from the Eau Claire Police Department. He became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.
