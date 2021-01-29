Officials vote for new Portage airport

“There are always strings attached,” Watson said.

Option C explores the possibility of a new airport site. A study to search for usable land would begin. A number of tests would need to be performed and it would require official approval. If any authorities disapprove, the city would then have to reconsider the first two options.

Council member Allan Radant was one of the dissenters and said he solely supported permanently closing the airport. The purchase of land by the city for a new airport when he had previously served as a council member was never used, so he did not want to pursue a new site but also did not favor fixing the current one.

“Unfortunately, I can’t support this at all,” Radant said. “I can go with Option B and just closing the airport down.”

Director of Public Work Aaron Jahncke said the city purchased that land before gaining FAA approval and that it has “substandard soil” and had more than one environmental concern. City Administrator Shawn Murphy said he has a copy of the letter in which the aviation authorities “called us on the carpet for not going through them.”

Council member Eric Shimpach also voted against it, citing costs as a concern and said he felt funding could go toward other projects throughout the city.