One year later: Wisconsin Dells officials reflect on start of COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns

One aspect that crossed Webb’s mind was how long the shutdown would last, especially for the business owners who depend heavily on tourism to stay afloat. However, he was always optimistic Lake Delton and the Dells would come out on the other side OK.

Wojnicz said the city responded by closing the library. Other city-run buildings such as the municipal building and community center closed to the public.

Wojnicz said the city also worked with citizens who needed help with their utility bills, not charging late fees for individuals struggling during that time. Businesses that inquired were granted a credit if they couldn’t pay their licenses when they were due in July, he said. Wojnicz believes federal relief from the stimulus money and paycheck protection program helped provide assistance during that time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wojnicz said essential employees with public works and utility kept working while park and recreation staff worked from home. The city’s after school program shut down, he said.

“It seemed to me when the weather warmed up we actually had the (municipal) pool shut down for a while,” Wojnicz said, adding the pool later reopened with limited operations. Wojnicz said some parks and recreation summer activities resumed but had limited participation.