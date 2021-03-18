One year later: Wisconsin Dells officials reflect on start of COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns

Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz remembers the restaurants, bars and businesses preparing for St. Patrick’s Day one year ago. Then the state ordered a shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bars and schools statewide were ordered to close. Restaurants were told to serve only take out. Gov. Tony Evers later announced the “Safer at Home” order, mandating all non-essential businesses close and limited gatherings in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Evers’ order remained in effect until late May, when the State Supreme Court overturned it.
Wisconsin Dells declared a local emergency March 17 last year, which allows municipalities to receive potential funding for costs incurred during an emergency. Lake Delton Village Board President John Webb said a local emergency declaration was also declared in the village.
Both officials remember their surprise and disbelief when a virus that originated in Wuhan, China spread across the United States within three months, affecting big cities and rural towns.
“When everything got shut down I think everyone’s antennas went up,” Wojnicz said.
One aspect that crossed Webb’s mind was how long the shutdown would last, especially for the business owners who depend heavily on tourism to stay afloat. However, he was always optimistic Lake Delton and the Dells would come out on the other side OK.
Wojnicz said the city responded by closing the library. Other city-run buildings such as the municipal building and community center closed to the public.
Wojnicz said the city also worked with citizens who needed help with their utility bills, not charging late fees for individuals struggling during that time. Businesses that inquired were granted a credit if they couldn’t pay their licenses when they were due in July, he said. Wojnicz believes federal relief from the stimulus money and paycheck protection program helped provide assistance during that time.
Wojnicz said essential employees with public works and utility kept working while park and recreation staff worked from home. The city’s after school program shut down, he said.
“It seemed to me when the weather warmed up we actually had the (municipal) pool shut down for a while,” Wojnicz said, adding the pool later reopened with limited operations. Wojnicz said some parks and recreation summer activities resumed but had limited participation.
Lake Delton ceased construction on its new police station with financial market volatility. The village’s police department, public works and village staff kept working as essential workers with precautions in place, Webb said. Both municipalities also stepped up sanitation and social distancing efforts.
With residents ordered to stay home and many not traveling, Wojnicz said the city started reconfiguring its budget with the prediction premier resort tax would be affected heavily due to the shutdown. The Dells’ area is highly dependent on the tax, which is 1.25% added onto state sales tax infrastructure expenses.
With the estimation the pandemic would only last a couple of weeks to a month, Wojnicz said the city cut its premier resort tax revenue by half. Wisconsin Dells actually fared better with premier resort tax money than expected at the end of the year at 27% higher than predicted in the fourth quarter of 2020 but down 11% from what was budgeted. Webb also said the village’s room tax money was also affected.
In addition to the shutdowns, Wojnicz said many area businesses struggled with staffing with the suspension of the J-1 student visa program. Only 600 international students received their visas prior to the suspension. Normally, 5,000 J-1 students come to the Dells’ area to work annually.
Wojnicz believes Wisconsin Dells businesses were OK at the end of the shutdowns. Even though the pandemic is still ongoing, he said a lot has been learned about the virus. The mayor realizes many people might be conscious about the virus going forward while others could be more eager to get back to the way life was prior to the pandemic.
Wojnicz believes Wisconsin Dells has recovered from the shutdown and expects more people will travel this summer with vaccinations rising. He is surprised at the amount of people visiting the Dells for this year’s spring break.
With President Joe Biden’s goal to speed up vaccination efforts, having every American adult eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting May 1, Webb hopes to go back to normal and believes the village is heading for recovery. Like Wojnicz, he’s also seeing more tourists visit the Dells’ area.
“Just by the looks of the numbers of people in town we are going to get back closer to normal this summer,” Webb said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.