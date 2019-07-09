A change in Reedsburg’s zoning ordinance could provide more diverse residential housing options in the city.
The Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved adding sections for townhouses and bungalow courts to the city’s zoning ordinance at its July 8 meeting at city hall. The change is scheduled for enactment July 18.
Third District Alderperson Phil Peterson and Mayor David Estes were absent. Fourth District Alderperson and Council President Dave Knudsen presided over the meeting in Estes’ absence.
It was the ordinances second reading with public hearing held before the council voted on the item. No one spoke at the public hearing. The council approved a first reading at its June 10 meeting.
City Planner/Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Brian Duvalle said the housing options in Reedsburg are mostly single family, two family housing and multifamily apartments units. He said the addition would allow for more affordable housing options “in between a single family house and an apartment.”
He said townhouses would allow for structures similar to the Park Place condos by Nishan Park, except townhouses would be placed on individual lots. He said constructing bungalow courts are “fairly rare” because of the standards required to construct one.
Bungalow courts are described in the ordinance as a “multi-family housing developments” containing 4-12 smaller, detached or attached housing units arranged around a central court or green space and are under one tax parcel. Size for a bungalow court would contain 1 ½ story building with the first floor area between 720-1,500 square feet and a maximum size garage size of 400 square feet per unit, according to the ordinance.
“That would be unique to Reedsburg,” Duvalle said of the possibility of adding bungalow courts in the city. “But it’s another option that we could offer.”
The ordinance describes a townhouse as “three or more dwellings connected by an individual or common walls” with a minimum lot size of 2,000 square foot per unit.
The ordinance goes into language regarding utilities similar to a duplex, along with details on other necessary standards for the structures. The ordinance would allow for the developments as conditional uses in R-2 residential zoning and permitted in R-3.
Duvalle said the idea to include the additional housing options was recommended by the Design Reedsburg 2017 plan, which also includes city plans to utilize the Baraboo River and downtown development.
Second District Alderperson Mike Gargano said tackling both matters now saves the council time in addressing the ordinance later should a developer want to bring plans to the plan commission requesting to build those structures in the future. Second District Alderperson Jason Schulte chimed in, speaking positively of the changes.
“Diverse housing is good for communities,” Schulte said.
Other business
The council approved assigning carry over funds of $6,172 and $7,258 from the last two fiscal years from the arts committees unused funds into the 2019 operating budget for the committee to use in its 2019 budget. The council also approved increasing the arts committee expenditure budget by $20,613.18 to balance the committee’s budget.
The council unanimously approved to appoint Gatlin Fenwick as a non-city resident to the arts committee.
Knudsen read a proclamation regarding the addition of Freda Meyers Nishan Chapel to the National Register of Historic Places. Knudsen said during the meeting Estes will sign the proclamation upon his return.
