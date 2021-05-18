Packed GOP field sets up Republican primary ahead of 37th Assembly District special election

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

A packed field of eight Republican candidates vying for a shot at the state Legislature's vacant 37th Assembly District seat has set the stage for a June 15 primary ahead of the July special election.

Republicans running for the seat previously held by former Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, who was elected to the state Senate earlier this year, include; Dodge County Supervisor Cathy Houchin; Watertown Unified School District board member Steven Kauffeld; Nick Krueger, chief of staff to state Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg; Jennifer Meinhardt, an associate professor at Maranatha Baptist University; William Penterman, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserve and works as a legislative aide; farmer and livestock auctioneer Nathan Pollnow; City of Waterloo Mayor Jenifer Quimby; and Spencer Zimmerman, who ran unsuccessfully for the 13th Senate District earlier this year.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate Peter Adams and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., who ran unsuccessfully against Jagler for the seat in 2020, in the July 13 special election.

Candidate nomination papers were due to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by the close of business Tuesday. All candidates filed with the commission before deadline and, as of 6 p.m., the ballot statuses remained pending for Kauffeld, Quimby, Krueger, Adams and Pollnow.