Parks and Recreation Committee picks design for bathroom extension

The bathrooms at City Park in Reedsburg could receive an addition.
The parks and recreation committee approved to accept a 472 square foot addition at its June 16 meeting to the bathrooms to expand the existing roof, adding a women’s toilet room with four stalls and two sinks to the north of the building, reconfigure the current women’s toilet room into a men’s toilet room with two stalls, two urinals and two sinks.
The building will also have a family/unisex toilet room. The other option presented by ADCI architect David Cameron was a 382 square foot to the current building.
Cameron said ACDI will bring back plans for the city to review and approve later in the process. Chairperson Phil Peterson said he could communicate with the parks department, city staff and the public works department to review the design and project.
Construction costs are estimated at $148,000. Cameron said about $10,000 to $15,000 could be saved if the existing roof can be kept and built over top of it. Construction could take 6-8 weeks. Committee member Jake Stanek said he would like to see the project get done by next year’s Concerts in the Park. Peterson said the money for the project is in the Capital Improvement Project in the budget.
Peterson said the project is needed with the amount of people who attend Reedsburg for annual events, like Butterfest and Concerts in the Park.
The committee also discussed potential locations to add pickleball courts in Reedsburg. Potential locations were talked about at Nishan Park on the south parking lot to the east side of the Lions/Jaycee building, Anna Stone Park and over by the middle school by the pool. No action was taken on the item. A tennis court located at Oak Park is already built for pickleball.
