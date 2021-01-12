Parks commission approves Baraboo splash pad plans

“We would like kind of a mash-up between whimsical and circus,” Witczak said. “These are just ideas. We would like some bit of circus and some bit whimsical so we can have lots of colors.”

The theme should incorporate circus animals that look more playful than the originally suggested circus theme that seemed more block-like, Witczak said, which will also reduce the cost of their construction. Other circus elements will also hold spray features at the site.

Currently, planners want to outline a three-ring theme that should be roughly 50 by 100 feet, Hardy said.

The other important piece of ensuring installation of the splash pad is the fundraising element. Based on the plan approved Monday, donors can give on an individual basis starting at $1 and be named on the “Friends of the Splash Pad” list up to one naming sponsor that would provide $150,000 to the project. The naming sponsor would receive a named park sign, recognition on the donor sign and their name used on all marketing materials.

They would also receive benefits provided to those who give less, like an engraved paver on the walkway provided to platinum sponsors who give $50,000 to silver sponsors who donate $10,000, as well as other recognition and exclusive invites to events involving the splash pad.