Parks commission kills push to open Campbell Park pool in Baraboo

Baraboo Parks & Recreation commissioners have decided to keep the Campbell Park pool closed for 2020.

The final decision was made Monday after member Mike Plautz, who had originally voted to close the pool over concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, moved for his motion to be rescinded.

Fellow commission member Chantel Steinhorst, who had voted May 4 to open the pool, supported his decision.

“I felt that everybody is making it work, whether it’s a grocery store, a dance studio or a restaurant; they are all modifying what they need to, to get it to work,” Steinhorst said. “I feel that we could open the pool as long as we just made the right modifications.”

Despite an effort to rescind the closure decision, Plautz’s request failed on a 5-2 vote with only Plautz and Steinhorst in favor of reconsidering. Steinhorst said one reason for keeping the park open would have been to provide a public space for children as playgrounds were shut down due to concerns over COVID-19, but she said she could see the points of concern by others wanting to keep it closed.