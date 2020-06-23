Parks commission to allow limited softball, baseball as groups cancel tournaments over COVID-19

Stieve wrote an email to Hardy and Lewison recommending that the tournament “not occur,” stating it may “bring hardship and frustration to Baraboo Thunder,” but the choice to cancel “is in the best interest of the city and for the health and welfare of the community.”

While there may be no illnesses that originate from the tournament, or no proof that cases may have resulted in the gathering, the tournament could place players and their friends and family members in “a risky position,” Stieve wrote.

Ensuring compliance to social distancing, frequent hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces would be difficult “and I believe erring on the side of caution is better for all involved,” Stieve wrote. “Life safety must come first.”

The commission unanimously agreed to allow up to three teams to visit for games, but limited the teams to only those from within the state after considering whether only to allow teams from adjoining counties. It didn’t want teams from Illinois or the Milwaukee area, for instance, commissioner Shelley Mordini said.

“I’m hoping the kids will get the chance to get some play time in,” Franzen said. “It’s just a scary situation we’re in right now.”