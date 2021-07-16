Penterman wins 37th Assembly seat, Siegmann wins recall election

Top takeaways from the Madison School District 2021-22 preliminary budget

Republican William Penterman is slated to join the GOP-led state Assembly based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s special election to fill the 37th Assembly District’s vacant seat.

In another special election held Tuesday, Dan Siegmann won a recall election for the Dodge County Board of Supervisors District 10 seat. He beat Thomas Schaefer 538 to 139. The 10th District includes the town of Rubicon, village of Neosho, and portions of the city of Hartford. All county board seats will be up for election in April.

Penterman, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, received a total of 3,742 votes, according to unofficial results from the counties of Dane, Dodge, Columbia and Jefferson. Democratic candidate Pete Adams, 46, received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., 50, brought in 112 votes.

Penterman’s victory follows the 25-year-old’s narrow win over seven other Republicans in last month’s special primary.