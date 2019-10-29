Dodge County’s Presiding Judge Brian A. Pfitzinger announced Tuesday he will seek a third term as Circuit Court Judge for Branch I in Dodge County.
Pfitzinger was first elected in 2008 to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Judge Daniel W. Klossner. Pfitzinger said he has presided over a significant amount of serious cases affecting the people of Dodge County including the recently completed trial of Laverne Ware Jr., who was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
Pfitzinger along with Judge Steven Bauer created the first Dodge County treatment court designed to meet the needs of offenders who have addiction issues.
In addition to the treatment court, Pfitzinger, with the assistance of the other Dodge County judges, developed the One Chance program that deals with juvenile alcohol and drug offenders. The One Chance program is designed to give youthful offenders a chance to prove that they made a one-time mistake. The One Chance program requires the youth to engage in alcohol and substance abuse education, community service and write a report on what they have learned before the court will give them a one time dismissal.
Recently, Pfitzinger created the Restitution Court which is designed to make sure that victims of crimes are compensated for their loss by the person who did the crime. The Restitution Court along with probation and parole heavily monitor defendants who are required to repay their victims to make sure that regular payments are made.
“The Restitution Court was born from a recognition that there are real people who are victims of crime and the defendant owes them the responsibility of repayment. The courts owe it to victims to do everything in our power to make sure our victims are made whole,” Pfitzinger commented in talking about the Restitution Court.
In June 2019, Pfitzinger took over the responsibilities of being Dodge County’s presiding Judge from Bauer. In his new role with the courts, Pfitzinger is overseeing the administrative side of the courts in addition to maintaining his current case load.
“The opportunity to help shape the courts is really an exciting one for me. The Courts have an obligation to the people we serve, both citizens and attorneys, to make the system user friendly and a comfortable place to litigate disputes. Having been practicing law in Dodge County for over 31 years, I really do understand the needs of the citizens and attorneys and how they best can be met,” Pfitzinger commented.
Pfitzinger has been very active in attempting to educate our county’s youth and adults as to how the courts operate. He is a regular presenter at the American Legion Student Government Day and the Beaver Dam Citizens Police Academy. Pfitzinger also has been a presiding judge at Dodge County and State Bar sponsored Mock Trial competition.
“These organizations do such excellent work in our community and I am proud to help them in any way I can,” Pfitzinger said.
Pfitzinger graduated from Marquette University in 1985 and Marquette Law School in 1988. He started his legal career in Dodge County in 1988 as assistant district attorney and later went into private practice with the law firm of Elbert and Pfitzinger, LTD specializing in family, criminal and civil work until 2008.
Pfitzinger is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar, is a member of and past president of the Dodge County Bar, the Juneau Lions, Dodge County Farm Bureau and works yearly with the Shop with Cops program. Pfitzinger counts among his proudest involvements with the community his work with Badger Honor Flight.
Pfitzinger is a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon and resides with his wife Mary Jo in Mayville.
