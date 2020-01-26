Plan Commission approves Jack Young Middle School expansion

Planners for a $42 million renovation project at Jack Young Middle School recently took another step forward in the process by gaining approval from the Baraboo Plan Commission.
Baraboo School Board Treasurer Sean McNevin, who also served on the referendum planning committee, spoke to members of the commission Tuesday about the conversion the building will undergo in coming months.
“The things we have accomplished, we had a laundry list, and we got through them all,” McNevin said. “It’s really transforming the inside of this building.”
The conditional use permit to expand the middle school roughly 45,000 square feet in a single-family residential zoned neighborhood was unanimously approved by the commission. A site plan for the building at 1531 Draper St. was also approved by unanimous vote.
The plans were presented by Project Manager Bob Vajgrt, of Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects, which is overseeing the overhaul of the building. Work will remove looped parking at the southern portion of the building. Additions will essentially be placed “over top of the existing gym and cafeteria,” Vajgrt said.
A lot of change will accompany the project. A centerpiece to the building, a large ramp which students primarily use to transition floors, will be removed. It does not meet current federal requirements for use by people with disabilities. New, larger elevators will be added, McNevin said.
The cafeteria expansion allows for two lunch times instead of three, ensuring a more stable meal time for students, McNevin said. It will hold 850 students instead of the current 725, he added. The auditorium, which was too small to seat a full class, will be removed. The school also gains a new gymnasium. There will be updated vents and heating and cooling is still being discussed, planners noted in response to questions from commission members.
“We’re trying to go to more of a forced air system, it’s just how that heat and air conditioning is delivered that we’re trying to figure out,” Vajgrt said. “The building does have some challenges relative to the construction of it. It’s a concrete waffle slab, which means we can’t just punch a hole in the floor and frame it out with steel.”
Additions include new learning spaces for science classes and separate, updated areas for choir and band. A new, secondary entrance on the south side of the building will allow for student entry or for public events. There will also be a nature trail along the west side of the building, a suggestion from students during a meeting in November.
“From the existing building standpoint, you’ll see some changes, they’re going to be very minimal,” Vajgrt said.
Work on the new addition is slated to begin in February. Students will be relegated to the current auditorium as the commons and gymnasium are demolished beginning in March, allowing classes to be undisturbed as renovations begin. Over the summer, the ramp will be removed. CG Schmidt Construction Manager Brian Horras said previously students will use a back stairway as work continues into the fall.
Work on the addition should conclude in August, before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The entire project is slated to be completed by winter break.
