Plan Commission approves Jack Young Middle School expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cafeteria expansion allows for two lunch times instead of three, ensuring a more stable meal time for students, McNevin said. It will hold 850 students instead of the current 725, he added. The auditorium, which was too small to seat a full class, will be removed. The school also gains a new gymnasium. There will be updated vents and heating and cooling is still being discussed, planners noted in response to questions from commission members.

“We’re trying to go to more of a forced air system, it’s just how that heat and air conditioning is delivered that we’re trying to figure out,” Vajgrt said. “The building does have some challenges relative to the construction of it. It’s a concrete waffle slab, which means we can’t just punch a hole in the floor and frame it out with steel.”

Additions include new learning spaces for science classes and separate, updated areas for choir and band. A new, secondary entrance on the south side of the building will allow for student entry or for public events. There will also be a nature trail along the west side of the building, a suggestion from students during a meeting in November.

“From the existing building standpoint, you’ll see some changes, they’re going to be very minimal,” Vajgrt said.