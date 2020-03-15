Plans for Tuesday Sauk County Board meeting may change due to COVID-19 concerns

Plans for Tuesday’s Sauk County Board of Supervisors meeting are up in the air amid concerns about the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Peter Vedro is encouraging members of the Executive and Legislative Committee, the public health director and other county officials to participate in a Wisconsin Counties Association webinar on the situation Monday morning.

“Immediately after the webinar, Sauk County will be in a better and more consistent position to make a determination as to how to move forward, specifically with Tuesday’s Board meeting and thereafter,” Vedro wrote in an email Sunday.

In an email chain Friday night, Supervisor William Hambrecht, who represents the village of Prairie du Sac, expressed concern about attending the board meeting because he’s in a high risk demographic due to his age and health condition.

“I will show up because I have a responsibility to do so. However, I am nervous about this because I am very high risk,” he wrote.

Supervisor Patricia Rego, who represents areas in the town and village of La Valle and the town of Winfield, suggested the board allow for members who are vulnerable or sick to participate in the meeting by phone and be allowed to vote, which is currently prohibited per board rules.