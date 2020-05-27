Pool, parks set to reopen in Horicon with restrictions

In order to accommodate four of the swim sessions each day, the pool hours will open at noon and close at 6:30 p.m.

The reopening of city parks to include playground equipment, ball fields and restrooms was approved unanimously by the council. Parks opened Wednesday.

Bathrooms will be cleaned once a day and hand sanitizer will be available in addition to soap and water. Signage will be installed urging the practice of social distancing and informing park-goers that use is at their own risk.

The Horicon Phoenix Program was given the go-ahead to use Kiwanis Park for their green market on Wednesdays from June 1 to Oct. 7. Health guidelines will continue to be followed.

Action was also taken on the rental of city-owned park facilities after discussions over liability issues and cleanliness took place. The facilities had been closed under the state’s Safer at Home order. The council unanimously approved the rental of each facility for one event per weekend with insurance provided by the renter.

In other business related to COVID-19, the council reduced the renewal fee of class B liquor and class B beer licenses by 25% in light of the establishments being mandated to close due for several months. The vote was 4-1, with council members Don Miller voting no and Susan Hady abstaining.