Pool, parks set to reopen in Horicon with restrictions

HORICON – Summer activities in Horicon are moving forward, albeit cautiously.
With a 5-1 vote, Horicon City Council approved opening the Horicon Aquatic Center on June 13, which is about two weeks later than originally planned. Council member Dick Marschke voted no. Some restrictions are being put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebekah Gaumitz, aquatics director, said the pool will follow recommended state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing when it opens. A fogger will be purchased to help with sanitation.
There will not be any swim lessons held this summer. Pool capacity will be limited to 75 patrons at one time. Lifeguards will rotate during each shift; four guards will be on duty, two attendants will man the slide and front desk, two guards will be cleaning and sanitizing and one guard will be on break. If guidelines change throughout the summer, capacity could possibly be increased.
Gaumitz said the center will look into developing a reservation system for patrons.
“In the city of Waupun we have introduced blocks of time in order to get more people to have access. So it’s a 90-minute open swim session with a 15-minute break in between in order to do a sanitation of all your high contact surfaces and your locker rooms before allowing the next group of 75 people in the pool,” she said.
In order to accommodate four of the swim sessions each day, the pool hours will open at noon and close at 6:30 p.m.
The reopening of city parks to include playground equipment, ball fields and restrooms was approved unanimously by the council. Parks opened Wednesday.
Bathrooms will be cleaned once a day and hand sanitizer will be available in addition to soap and water. Signage will be installed urging the practice of social distancing and informing park-goers that use is at their own risk.
The Horicon Phoenix Program was given the go-ahead to use Kiwanis Park for their green market on Wednesdays from June 1 to Oct. 7. Health guidelines will continue to be followed.
Action was also taken on the rental of city-owned park facilities after discussions over liability issues and cleanliness took place. The facilities had been closed under the state’s Safer at Home order. The council unanimously approved the rental of each facility for one event per weekend with insurance provided by the renter.
In other business related to COVID-19, the council reduced the renewal fee of class B liquor and class B beer licenses by 25% in light of the establishments being mandated to close due for several months. The vote was 4-1, with council members Don Miller voting no and Susan Hady abstaining.
The Horicon Public Library reopened Tuesday. The council unanimously approved a designated parking stall for use by library staff to continue providing curbside service.
VIDEO: "Taps" on Memorial Day in Beaver Dam
Playground closed
Salons work on safety for employees and customers
Salons work on safety for employees and customers
Horicon FFA ag product giveaway
Supporting the farmers
051820-ctzn-news-theater-1
Honoring the graduates
COVID precautions still in place as best ways to control virus’ spread
Memorial Day 2020
052220-ctzn-news-memorial-day-1.JPG
Memorial Day 2020
Taps Across America
Memorial Day 2020
Memorial Day 2020
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.