You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pool, parks set to reopen in Horicon with restrictions
0 comments
alert featured

Pool, parks set to reopen in Horicon with restrictions

HORICON – Summer activities in Horicon are moving forward, albeit cautiously.

With a 5-1 vote, Horicon City Council approved opening the Horicon Aquatic Center on June 13, which is about two weeks later than originally planned. Council member Dick Marschke voted no. Some restrictions are being put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bring on the water

Preparations to reopen the Horicon Aquatic Center were underway Tuesday afternoon. The Horicon Common Council decided at its meeting Tuesday to open the pool on June 13, with some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebekah Gaumitz, aquatics director, said the pool will follow recommended state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing when it opens. A fogger will be purchased to help with sanitation.

There will not be any swim lessons held this summer. Pool capacity will be limited to 75 patrons at one time. Lifeguards will rotate during each shift; four guards will be on duty, two attendants will man the slide and front desk, two guards will be cleaning and sanitizing and one guard will be on break. If guidelines change throughout the summer, capacity could possibly be increased.

Gaumitz said the center will look into developing a reservation system for patrons.

“In the city of Waupun we have introduced blocks of time in order to get more people to have access. So it’s a 90-minute open swim session with a 15-minute break in between in order to do a sanitation of all your high contact surfaces and your locker rooms before allowing the next group of 75 people in the pool,” she said.

In order to accommodate four of the swim sessions each day, the pool hours will open at noon and close at 6:30 p.m.

The reopening of city parks to include playground equipment, ball fields and restrooms was approved unanimously by the council. Parks opened Wednesday.

Bathrooms will be cleaned once a day and hand sanitizer will be available in addition to soap and water. Signage will be installed urging the practice of social distancing and informing park-goers that use is at their own risk.

Parks set to open

Playground equipment in Discher Park has been taped off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Horicon Common Council voted Tuesday to reopen city parks, including playgrounds, ball fields and bathrooms on May 27.

The Horicon Phoenix Program was given the go-ahead to use Kiwanis Park for their green market on Wednesdays from June 1 to Oct. 7. Health guidelines will continue to be followed.

Action was also taken on the rental of city-owned park facilities after discussions over liability issues and cleanliness took place. The facilities had been closed under the state’s Safer at Home order. The council unanimously approved the rental of each facility for one event per weekend with insurance provided by the renter.

In other business related to COVID-19, the council reduced the renewal fee of class B liquor and class B beer licenses by 25% in light of the establishments being mandated to close due for several months. The vote was 4-1, with council members Don Miller voting no and Susan Hady abstaining.

The Horicon Public Library reopened Tuesday. The council unanimously approved a designated parking stall for use by library staff to continue providing curbside service.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News