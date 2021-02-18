Portage Airport Commission hears updates after council votes for new site

“We have to pursue some safety and compliance measures at the airport, but that kind of changes our implementation plan around a little bit,” Jahncke said. “We do realize the importance of these projects, but until we know from the FAA and the progress through site selection, some of these projects get moved around.”

Commissioner Barry Erath questioned whether sites evaluated more than a decade ago would be included in the site selection process because they were already eliminated. Jahncke said planners have a list of those sites, but that nothing is being ruled out automatically.

“We do have a jumping off point where we can start at for looking for a new site,” Jahncke said. “We have to look at every potential site and go through the process. We can’t just jump ahead on this.”

As for where potential sites could be, Jahncke said that is unknown because they “haven’t even started the process yet.”

“We’re going to be looking outside the city limits in Columbia County,” Jahncke said.