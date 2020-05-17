Portage, Baraboo shift COVID-19 response as counties opt against local stay at home orders

Murphy said work is being done in conjunction with the city Parks & Recreation Department, but currently, all park shelters, playgrounds, the splash pad and the Portage Skate Park remain closed because of concerns over keeping the spaces sanitized with limited staff. Residents will be updated via announcements from the city as work moves forward and new plans are instituted, Murphy said.

Baraboo parks are open. Downing said the only exception to closures mandated by the city was the decision by the city parks commission to shut down the public pool for the entirety of 2020 because it was done directly by members rather than under the city declaration. A number of citizens have called with concerns since the ruling, Downing said.

“We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope that people will voluntarily comply with those rules,” Downing said. “All we can essentially do is go out and advise them

Both cities are encouraging social distancing, which means to maintain at least 6 feet between individuals. Advice from officials is to continue not to gather in groups larger than 10 without proper social distancing measures, to wash hands frequently and disinfect surfaces commonly touched by multiple people.