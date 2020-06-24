Portage Canal project delayed until 2021, cost doubles to about $9 million

“One side of me just says we just don’t have a lot of choice,” Nachreiner said, noting he didn’t want to sound negative about the improvements while also feeling apprehensive about the bottom line. “We can’t afford not to do the canal and we can’t afford to not do it now because we lose our funding.”

Mark Hahn said because of added street projects, bonding will be high and it has to be added during a time of financial uncertainty because of the impact of COVID-19.

“It probably couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Hahn said. “It’s going to impact us big time, coming up here I think, in the next couple of years. This is something we just have to deal with, but I hope everyone understands that ‘What else are we going to do?’ This is no other alternative, I hate to say it.”

All members voiced agreement, noting that the canal is an integral part of the stormwater system and in need of rehabilitation to function at its best. Allan Radant said he and his neighbors who live near the proposed dredging site are excited to see the area revitalized.