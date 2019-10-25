Portage Common Council members agreed to a number of companies’ separate offers to complete work at Pauquette Park during a meeting Thursday after an initial request for contractors garnered no interest.
The city initially requested bids in February, but none were submitted. Portions of the project were instead sent out for bid during the summer. There was no discussion on the four choices for separate pieces of the project: electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning and carpentry.
The project is to remodel an existing restroom at Pauquette Park at a total cost of $60,000. It will be funded in part by donations of $20,000 and $12,000 from the Bidwell Foundation and Portage Service Club Association, respectively. It had been included in the 2019 capital budget.
Staff recommended $27,000 be reallocated from funds designated toward the adult softball field and one of the youth baseball fields to pay for the project.
The scope of work includes reconstruction of the interior as well as sidewalk replacement, which is estimated to cost $7,500. The change will make it accessible for people with disabilities and work should be completed in the spring.
The council hired Veeter Bros Electric of Portage for more than $5,600 to perform electric work; Plumbing Concepts LLC of Baraboo for nearly $10,000 for plumbing labor; Terrytown Plumbing of Baraboo for nearly $7,000 for HVAC and duct work; and Rouston Construction of Portage for carpentry work at slightly more than $16,000. The bids total more than $38,500.
Members of the city's Finance/Administration Committee recommended the bids to the full council at an Oct. 14 meeting. In a memo to the committee Oct. 10, City Administrator Shawn Murphy noted that the city paid $6,400 for replacement of the roof with the labor provided by volunteers from River of Life Church.
Finance Committee and council member Dennis Nachreiner suggested staff use metal partitions rather than synthetic ones to gain more usage time. Bids did not include the demolition or purchase and installation of the toilet partitions. The cost of metal ones was estimated at roughly $1,800. City parks and public works crew members demolished the existing structures at the beginning of October and are slated to install the new partitions.
Members voted 8-0 to approve the companies’ bids. Eric Shimpach was absent.
Council members also:
- Granted a Class B combination alcohol license for Aliju LLC at 2653 New Pinery Road for an incoming Italian bistro 8-0.
- Approved personal property exclusive auction agreement with Hamele Auction Service LLC to sell surplus vehicles 7-1.
- Agreed to sell surplus city property online 8-0.
- Approved documents for health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and recordkeeping agreements with American Fidelity 8-0.
- Approved the proposed 2020 market adjustment of 1.8% for non-represented employees 8-0.
