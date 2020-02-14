Portage Common Council approves increase in taxi fares starting March 1

The Portage Portage Common Council has approved a fare increase for Portage Cab Company beginning March 1.

The council approved the change in rates unanimously Thursday at its meeting at City Hall.

“So, just to be clear, the reason we’re raising the rates is we want to continue to have taxi service in the city,” council member Doug Klapper asked City Administrator Shawn Murphy. “If we don’t do this, we’re not going to be able to afford to provide that service?”

Murphy said sustaining the service depends on increasing the fares in the face of lackluster support from the state.

“We’re one of the few communities in the state that has 24-hour, 365-day service (and) that does come with a cost,” Murphy said. “We have been seeing rather flat operating assistance from the state.”

Every fare will increase by at least 25 cents. For adults, the new fare will be $4.25, up from $4. For students 3 to 18 years old, seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities, the fare will increase to $3.25 from $3. Agency fares will increase from $8 to $9, while a new midnight to 5 a.m. surcharge will start at $1. Out-of-town rides will also go up to $2.25 per mile from $2 per mile.