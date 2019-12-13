Portage Common Council approves sidewalk assessments on property owners

Portage Common Council members on Thursday approved the fees to be charged to city property owners after completion of a project along West Carroll Street and within Ward 9 in recent months.

Public hearings held in the spring were a chance for residents to come forward after being notified that installation of sidewalk or upgrades along their property would result in an assessment against them. Both were the source of contention as residents opposed the inclusion of sidewalks in front of their homes for varied reasons, like a concern over increased flooding.

There was no discussion before the vote. Seven members agreed unanimously to the numbers. Council members Martin Havlovic and Mike Charles were absent from the meeting.

Streets included in the 2019 sidewalk project, which was focused on the northeast section of the city, included: both sides of Winnebago Avenue, from East Slifer Street to Hiawatha Avenue; both sides of Yellowstone Avenue, from East Slifer to Winnebago; 1006 and 1002 Adams Street; 240 Hiawatha; 305 East Franklin Street; 636 Grove Street; 201 Hiawatha; 316 Washington; and 120 West Slifer.

The total assessments made against property owners was nearly $89,000. Amounts to be collected vary from around $370 to $5,750.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}