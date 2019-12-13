Portage Common Council approves sidewalk assessments on property owners

Portage Common Council members on Thursday approved the fees to be charged to city property owners after completion of a project along West Carroll Street and within Ward 9 in recent months.
Public hearings held in the spring were a chance for residents to come forward after being notified that installation of sidewalk or upgrades along their property would result in an assessment against them. Both were the source of contention as residents opposed the inclusion of sidewalks in front of their homes for varied reasons, like a concern over increased flooding.
There was no discussion before the vote. Seven members agreed unanimously to the numbers. Council members Martin Havlovic and Mike Charles were absent from the meeting.
Streets included in the 2019 sidewalk project, which was focused on the northeast section of the city, included: both sides of Winnebago Avenue, from East Slifer Street to Hiawatha Avenue; both sides of Yellowstone Avenue, from East Slifer to Winnebago; 1006 and 1002 Adams Street; 240 Hiawatha; 305 East Franklin Street; 636 Grove Street; 201 Hiawatha; 316 Washington; and 120 West Slifer.
The total assessments made against property owners was nearly $89,000. Amounts to be collected vary from around $370 to $5,750.
Sidewalks as part of the street and utility improvements along West Carroll Street spanned from Sanborn Street to the end of Conant Street and at 1223 Prospect Avenue. The assessments for that area range from $185 to about $4,100.
The city assessed the cost of either new or added sidewalk materials which will now be paid by property owners. For assessment of $300 or less, the amount must be paid within 60 days of the owner receiving an invoice.
For assessments more than $300 but less than $1,500, a property owner can either pay it in full or include it in their property taxes to be paid over three years. The annual payments carry interest based on the most recent debt taken on by the city plus 1% and will remain a fixed number as owners pay off the assessment costs. The resolution notes that balances can be paid in full at any time.
For assessments larger than $1,500, the payback time will be extended to five years with the same interest rate method applied.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said a stipulation in the resolution allows property owners to object to the assessments if they feel the measurements are incorrect. The city will change the assessment if it found an error had been made, he said.
In other business, the Common Council:
- Authorized on a 7-0 vote an exemption from state mandates to create a housing study until 2022 because the comprehensive plan currently includes much of the same information that would be included in a study.
- Approved, 7-0, a subsidized transportation contract with Running Inc of Viroqua for service to continue in 2020. Members also unanimously approved an agreement to lease 12 vehicles to Running Inc for one year beginning Jan. 1.
- Approved a report from American Transmission Company of Waukesha outlining that trees valued at nearly $30,000 will be removed from public boulevards and terraces for the Y-99 transmission line that runs along Franklin, Carroll, Howard, Pleasant, Conant, Cook and Edgewater streets and Fair Boulevard.
- Approved updates to position descriptions for assistant police chief and firefighter engineer.
- Approved the first amendment to the 2017 intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Columbia County Land & Water Conservation Department to extend the deadline for completion of the Silver Lake Management Plan to Dec. 31, 2020. Eric Shimpach abstained.
- Approved an amendment to a consulting services contract with Strand Associates to extend through 2021. Two task orders for a total of $30,000 were also approved unanimously.
- Approved the public transit operating funds application to be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation requesting up to 50% of the city’s transit deficit for 2020 and a capital grant application to the department as well.
- Approved a consent of assignment for a developer’s agreement in Tax Increment Finance District 8 regarding a transfer of ownership to Kriscarnick Properties from Hamilton Park Place.
- Approved appointments for the 2020 election board and John Krueger and Klay Vehring to the Business Improvement District board of directors.
- Cancelled the second meeting of the month, slated for Dec. 26, and did not reschedule.
