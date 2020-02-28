Portage Common Council disagrees on ordinance reinforcing school vaping products policy

The ordinance defines electronic smoking device paraphernalia as “cartridges, cartomizers, e-liquid, smoke juice, tips, atomizers, electronic smoking device batteries and chargers and any other item specifically designed for the preparation, charging or use of electronic smoking devices.”

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the intent of the ordinance was to expand limitations as a way to address possession by students or users with products that don’t have nicotine in them, but possibly another substance. He related it to discussions about the possession of alcohol in city parks; adults who legally own the substance will likely not have an issue unless they “flagrantly” violate the purpose of the violation by using it in public. The same could be argued for concealed weapons, he said, where the main intent of the law is to dissuade people from bringing prohibited items onto public property.

Hahn said parents who park on school property to watch a sports event would be in violation of city law, even if it isn’t necessarily enforced if no use occurs. He did not see the reasoning behind adopting the language of possession if it was unlikely to be enforced when “use” is what has been adopted in non-electronic smoking laws in the past.