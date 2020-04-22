Portage Common Council moves to teleconference meetings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just about a month after granting executive power to Mayor Rick Dodd and City Administrator Shawn Murphy, the Portage Common Council met Tuesday to install elected members and authorize the use of telecommunications to conduct city meetings.

Council members had not met at City Hall since March 26, when they granted power to Dodd and Murphy to approve of contracts for the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No laws could be passed as the mayor and administrator maintained authority, Murphy said.

Since then, the mayor and administrator have been meeting via teleconference with department supervisors to oversee city issues and approving financial expenses and deciding which companies to hire for projects.

Approval of the resolution to allow for alternative meeting methods was granted unanimously by council members. Rita Maass and Doug Klapper were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

“If it’s a meeting that has stuff of substance that needs to get done in order to keep the city running, I think it’s kind of mandatory that happens,” Dodd said, noting that committee chairmen will decide whether meetings take place.