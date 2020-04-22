Portage Common Council moves to teleconference meetings

Just about a month after granting executive power to Mayor Rick Dodd and City Administrator Shawn Murphy, the Portage Common Council met Tuesday to install elected members and authorize the use of telecommunications to conduct city meetings.
Council members had not met at City Hall since March 26, when they granted power to Dodd and Murphy to approve of contracts for the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No laws could be passed as the mayor and administrator maintained authority, Murphy said.
Since then, the mayor and administrator have been meeting via teleconference with department supervisors to oversee city issues and approving financial expenses and deciding which companies to hire for projects.
Approval of the resolution to allow for alternative meeting methods was granted unanimously by council members. Rita Maass and Doug Klapper were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
“If it’s a meeting that has stuff of substance that needs to get done in order to keep the city running, I think it’s kind of mandatory that happens,” Dodd said, noting that committee chairmen will decide whether meetings take place.
Dodd said he plans to host a Human Resources Committee meeting on the second Tuesday of May, as it would usually be scheduled. Mike Charles, who oversees the Legislative and Regulatory Committee, said, “We’re going to need to” hold a meeting on the first Monday in May. Dennis Nachreiner, chairman of the city Finance/Administrative Committee, said he plans to lead a meeting on the second Monday of May, but the Tourism Committee may not meet next month if it isn’t necessary.
Agendas for every meeting will include information for teleconferencing. There will be a phone number along with an access code listed to ensure members of the public can take part in the meeting. Members are allowed to meet physically, but Murphy said it would be ideal if they all could call in and offered to provide details on how they will be able to dial-in and participate by phone.
“Everyone will have audio access through a telephone,” Murphy said. “You just pull up your meeting packets to follow along. It shouldn’t require a lot of technologically savvy expertise to do it.”
Some members expressed willingness to use the system, but told Murphy they haven’t taken part in a teleconference call before and so were uncertain how it would work. Council member Jeff Monfort said the system exists to make things easier, even if there is a learning curve.
“The system isn’t made to be sabotaged or to be difficult,” Monfort said. “If I have a problem, I’m sure I can get a hold of somebody to move forward. It’s a drag but the technology is way easy to deal with.”
The council meeting scheduled for April 30 will serve as a test run for use of that system, Murphy said. There is only one agenda item up for a vote.
“The main goal of that is to get everybody familiarized with the process of dialing in and participating on it,” Murphy said.
Council members Allan Radant and Mike Charles, who were re-elected in an unopposed race April 7, were sworn in by City Clerk Marie Moe. Maass was also re-elected, but was absent from the meeting. Moe said she had already been sworn in.
The newly installed council elected Charles as council president and placed him on the city Plan Commission, approved council standing rules, approved of the mayoral appointments to standing committees and other commissions, and re-appointed current City Attorney Jesse Spankowski.
