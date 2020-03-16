Portage Common Council reconsiders electronic smoking device ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Council members voted 8-0 to reconsider the ordinance, which led to discussion about whether it should be sent back to the Legislative and Regulatory Committee.

Council member Mark Hahn again protested the use of the word "possession" because it would unnecessarily place a burden on law enforcement to translate the “intent” behind the law while also punishing adults who may have a device, paraphernalia or another type of tobacco product in their pocket or bag while on school or city grounds for a public event.

“I feel very strongly that we’re tasked with making an ordinance that makes sense for everyone,” Hahn said, adding that intent should be included in the writing and simply make it illegal for those under 18 to possess the items. “Clear cut and dry. Why do we send a message that, ‘You can’t possess it on school grounds, but it’s okay to possess it, but we’re telling retailers they can’t sell it to them?’”

If it’s not the intent to get a parent charged with the violation, then it should not include language making possession of the items illegal for everyone, not just minors, Hahn said.