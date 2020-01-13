Portage compiles state-mandated housing fee report, exempt from affordability until 2024

The benefits to a city creating the new state-mandated New Housing Fee Report are unclear, City Administrator Shawn Murphy told members of the Portage Common Council, but it does show how municipalities compare.

The 2019 report is still being compiled, but the 2018 report shows that the housing fee for that year was $3,915 per new housing unit. Though, Murphy noted, he doesn't consider it to be a valid representation of what the city fees are for new housing construction.

“If you don’t really know how that’s comparable, I don’t either, but you can look at other websites because every municipality in the state had to produce this report and post it on their website,” Murphy said at Thursday's meeting.

Council member Doug Klapper asked whether the state legislature supplied funding to support the creation of two new housing related reports: the New Housing Fee Report and Housing Affordability Report. Murphy said there was no funding allocated for municipalities. A firm was contacted to establish an estimate for the work. Murphy said the cost would have been about $4,000, so city administration instead created the report themselves.

“I’m sure it took a lot of time and took time away from other things, but it’s required, so thank you,” Klapper said during the meeting.