Portage council disagrees over naming of Pauquette Park pavilion

The naming of a newly constructed pavilion in Pauquette Park drew criticism from members of Portage Common Council during discussion while holding their meeting via teleconference Thursday.
Council member Dennis Nachreiner echoed concerns he raised with fellow member Mike Charles during the process of naming the pavilion.
“I think that George Beasley did a lot of good things for our community and I wish every community has a lot of George Beasleys in them,” Nachreiner said. “However, I believe it’s too early to be naming anything after George Beasley. There’s a lot of people in our community that have did a lot of good things over the years and they get no recognition.”
Nachreiner argued that he understood Beasley had recently died, but that he was not the only person who donated funds to ensure the pavilion, which was finished at the beginning of this month, was constructed.
Marianne Hanson attended the meeting on behalf of the Portage Service Club Association, which was responsible for fundraising for the project.
“I don’t disagree with you, there are a lot of people in Portage that have done a lot,” Hanson said. “But here’s an opportunity just to recognize now individuals who have made that contribution.”
Nancy Beasley, who was also on the call, said the group intends to install a large plaque recognizing every person who helped ensure the pavilion was built. The naming of the pavilion was simply one step, Hanson said.
Construction of the pavilion, along with a multi-use accessible path that connects the playground equipment, bathrooms, the river and Ice Age Trail, was at a cost of roughly $320,000. All of that money was raised through donations, Hanson said, along with the help of two matching grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. No city funding was used for the project.
However, the process of naming a structure like the pavilion is under the city’s oversight and requires approval by the council as well as a public hearing before a 30-day waiting period for additional feedback from the public.
The item was first brought to the Portage Park and Recreation Board in November. Director Toby Monogue said during the board’s meeting Nov. 3 that action would have to wait until December, according to meeting minutes.
Hanson said during the council meeting that Monogue, who was also present but did not speak, had received only positive comments from the public during that period of time.
Charles, who serves on the parks board, noted during the November meeting that Nachreiner had said the process should wait five years. Charles said he had heard of similar policies, according to the minutes.
During Thursday’s council meeting, Charles said he agreed with the position of waiting to ensure everyone is acknowledged.
“My feelings are the same,” Charles said. “I really do feel that without both of the Beasleys’ participation, that would not have happened, that would not have gotten built. … I’m not saying that he’s not deserving, that he or his wife--this is being called the Beasley pavilion--I think it is proper, but I think it’s just a little too soon.”
Nachreiner said he felt the policy of naming structures like the pavilion should be reviewed before any decision is made. A motion to table the measure by council member Allan Radant failed on a 7-2 vote after fellow member Rita Maass criticized the council.
“We do this every time someone has a disagreement,” Maass said. “We sit and we spin our wheels again and review. We have a group that actually followed what we have set in policy. They followed the procedure, they had the public hearing. If anyone felt they were against it, they should have attended the public hearing.”
For council member Doug Klapper, the naming policy of roughly eight years was still current enough that it should not have been questioned during a final vote.
“I think the thought of moving backwards at this time is fairly ridiculous,” Klapper said. “If somebody had an issue with it, it should have been taken up long before this.”
The naming of the pavilion was approved on a 6-3 vote, with Charles, Nachreiner and Radant against the measure.
“It is indeed an honor as indicative of the cooperation between so many people,” Nancy Beasley said, noting that George “never sought recognition for his work on any of the Portage Service Club association projects.”
Council members also:
- Approved second hand article dealer license applications.
- Approved an application for a federal Section 5311 grant.
- Approved a resolution declaring the city’s intent to collect funds from property owners for improvements to U.S. Highway 51 streets and utilities.
- Approved a resolution to levy assessments for the 2020 alley improvement project.
- Approved a resolution to levy assessments against property owners for Village Road storm water improvements.
- Approved a resolution to make slide and dewater system improvements at the wastewater treatment facility.
- Approved an engineering services agreement with Ruekert-Mielke Inc. for the wastewater treatment improvements not to exceed $8,700.
- Approved an ordinance establishing a loading zone on the east side of Adams Street in front of curb ramp and the side entrance to the Portage Center for the Arts.
- Granted a Class A combination alcohol license application for Liberty Square Gas Station, 601 East Wisconsin Street, on the condition that owner Lakhbir Singh first meet all inspections requirements.
- Approved recommendations from the Business Improvement District Board of Directors for bylaws, an operational plan and re-appointment of member Fred Galley.
- Cancelled their second December meeting slated for Dec. 24.
