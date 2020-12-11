Portage council disagrees over naming of Pauquette Park pavilion

“My feelings are the same,” Charles said. “I really do feel that without both of the Beasleys’ participation, that would not have happened, that would not have gotten built. … I’m not saying that he’s not deserving, that he or his wife--this is being called the Beasley pavilion--I think it is proper, but I think it’s just a little too soon.”

Nachreiner said he felt the policy of naming structures like the pavilion should be reviewed before any decision is made. A motion to table the measure by council member Allan Radant failed on a 7-2 vote after fellow member Rita Maass criticized the council.

“We do this every time someone has a disagreement,” Maass said. “We sit and we spin our wheels again and review. We have a group that actually followed what we have set in policy. They followed the procedure, they had the public hearing. If anyone felt they were against it, they should have attended the public hearing.”

For council member Doug Klapper, the naming policy of roughly eight years was still current enough that it should not have been questioned during a final vote.

“I think the thought of moving backwards at this time is fairly ridiculous,” Klapper said. “If somebody had an issue with it, it should have been taken up long before this.”