Portage council enters agreement with skate park as it prepares to build Phase II

Phase II of the park is an addition spanning nearly 3,000 square feet at an estimated cost of $165,000. The group is about $3,000 away from raising an additional $10,000 as contingency funding for the project, Little said. He said the cost will likely be less than the estimate.

“I’ve done more than enough to be able to get donations of materials and stuff like that to drive that price down,” Little said.

The MOA outlines the process for the city to approve the park while the Portage Family Skate Park board arranges its design, construction and full funding. The city agrees to accept it as “a public improvement” as each side meets responsibilities outlined in the memo.

“I hope to bring something that is going to be very exciting, the first of its kind, and something the city is going to be proud of for years to come,” Little said.

Though the goal is to finish in September, the MOA notes the work could continue through the end of October if needed.

People have said they are glad to invest in something that will exist for decades, Little said, which has prompted donors to memorialize others through bricks to be laid at the park.