Portage council grants mayor, city administrator executive authority in COVID-19 pandemic

“I’m not going to put a sunset date in here because this could be the last meeting we have and I don’t want to call another meeting in three months because we have to extend this,” Dodd said. “I think we have to take this very seriously and I’m not saying that you’re not taking this seriously, but to me, when the state says we are no longer in a crisis mode, we will then take this out of effect.”

Murphy said decisions between him and Dodd would be to approve contracts, which authorizes expenses that fall within the already approved 2020 city budget.

“We would not be, essentially, passing laws,” Murphy said. “That authority still remains with the council. … He’s still the mayor, he’s not the king.”

They will also provide a weekly update via email of the things they have done, like approving claims in lieu of the city Finance Committee meeting regularly.

“I think you’re going to find it’s very minimal what we’re doing,” Dodd said. “We’re doing stuff that’s going to keep the city going.”

Council members voted 6-0 in favor of the resolution. Marty Havlovic, Mark Hahn and Rita Maass were absent.