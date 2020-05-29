Portage council keeps COVID-19 emergency proclamation through June

Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue has said shutting down a park would be seen as a “last resort,” only turning to it as a valid option if residents greatly abuse their access.

“I personally feel this is an okay thing to do because I’m not the one that’s going to take responsibility for a child getting sick,” Dodd said. “Even though there’s a remote chance because the numbers in the county are very low, I don’t want that on my shoulders.”

Council member Mark Hahn said he felt uneasy about more limitations on residents. He said he would not feel the city was responsible for an individual’s choice to use playground equipment or public facilities if they later tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am leery of this proclamation, mainly because of other statements that have been made indicating that we need to keep these precautions in place until a vaccine or cure to COVID-19 is there,” Hahn said. “I think that is totally unrealistic. I don’t know if we have to keep on putting more and more restrictions on people to try to think we’re going to eliminate this, because no way that’s going to happen.”