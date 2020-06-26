Portage council meetings to stay virtual as members disagree about reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Common Council, which is currently meeting via teleconference only, spent about an hour Thursday discussing whether it should resume in-person meetings.

Members are split: some believe in as little restriction as possible and others “vote for science” during the ongoing pandemic.

Jeff Monfort is with science.

“I think we should have these virtual meetings until it’s very, very clear until it’s over or almost over, not some kind of bogus, ‘Now everything’s OK,’ and then now it’s going to spike,” Montfort said. “Definitely err on the side of caution. It doesn’t have anything to do with liberty, doesn’t have anything to do with freedom; it has everything to do with health. I vote for science.”

Mark Hahn and Eric Shimpach stood alone in their assertion that the city should reopen absolutely. Hahn said he disagreed with restricting citizens.