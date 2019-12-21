Portage council member reassess ending tenure as 7th District representative

“I thought his tenure on the council has been good and beneficial for the city because he’s not coming on with a personal agenda at all,” Murphy said. “He’s trying to clearly better the city, and I think he’s demonstrated that through his actions.”

Charles first joined Portage Common Council in 2014. He was initially approached in 2012 by departing council member Fred Reckling, a neighbor who intended to move out of the district and thought Charles would make a good representative. However, Charles’ mother had recently died and he felt the timing wasn’t right to dedicate a part of his life to serving in public office.

Two years later, Charles decided he would better serve the district than the incumbent, Carolyn Hamre, who he successfully challenged in the spring 2014 election with a vote tally of 28-19. He secured the seat again in 2017.

It hasn’t taken long to garner the needed signatures despite starting late, Charles said. About 45 minutes walking through the neighborhood allowed him to accrue nearly all of them. One more warmer evening will likely allow him to get the about 20 more he still needs to file in early January.

The city clerk’s office confirmed that as of 4 p.m. Friday, no one else has taken out nomination papers for the 7th district.

