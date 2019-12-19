Portage nears comprehensive plan completion

“It’s something you already do, just keep looking for new ways to make land uses harmonious,” Langen said.

Another component of operating smoothly is to ensure the city remains adequately staffed, he said. If that happens, more consistency will be assured as new projects are undertaken and may even require additional contracted workers.

Langen said though sections of the city should remain consistent in use, like industrial remaining in its own block while residential stays separate within its own space, some companies could make connections with private developers to provide more housing for employees.

“As some of the industrial districts get a little cleaner, a little quieter, they don’t even mind having connections because more and more they’re looking for apartments,” Langen said. “We’re seeing even industrial and residential are starting to at least connect a little bit better.”

Development should also avoid large parking lots that will be “really hard to repurpose” once the building use becomes obsolete.