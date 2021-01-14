Portage nonprofit, city teaming up to add slide at Silver Lake

Plans currently allow for the dock to be installed on the right side of the roped area of the water as a beachgoer looks toward the lake, but Monogue said it could go on either side, depending on what they deem is safest.

Board President Brian Zirbes said he was hopeful planners could move quickly enough to have the dock and slide installed by the opening day of the beach in May. Members unanimously approved of moving forward.

Member Mike Charles said he wants to see the dock installed on the right side of the ropes to ensure monitoring of the area more easily by lifeguards.

“Even though it’s not necessarily their duty to, they could look over that area of the parking lot where everybody does swim and we had that incident two years ago,” Charles said. “I don’t think having a lifeguard at that particular spot would have saved that individual’s life, but I think anything we can do to help that along… Plus, then it would be more visible at night for vandalism.”

Monogue said the first year of its installation should be done by professionals, but that in the future, parks staff could do it once they’ve learned the process at the end of the season.