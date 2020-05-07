Portage officials consider reduction in license renewal fees during COVID-19 pandemic

City officials are considering cutting the cost of license renewals for Portage businesses and residents in the wake of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed changes were recently approved unanimously by the Common Council's Legislative and Regulatory Committee and recommended to the Finance Administration Committee that will meet Monday to decide on an altered annual fee structure.
City Clerk Marie Moe said the license renewals begin July 1. The discounts would apply only to existing permit holders. No changes were suggested for those who possess a Class A beer or Class A combination license, which are required to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, like grocery and liquor stores, which have largely remained open in the face of mandated closures.
But for those businesses that may have seen a reduction in revenue due to forced closure or limited access to customers, the city could reduce the feed, Moe said.
“We looked at the Class B beer and the combination of the Class C wine, and in essence, almost halved it,” Moe said.
The city would lose about $8,300 from license fees, down to about $13,000 from about $21,000. For Class B beer and combination licenses, where the alcohol is consumed at the establishment, fees would drop from $100 to $50 and from $600 to $300, respectively. Class C wine license holders would also drop from $100 to $50. Changes to the fees would be a “one-time thing,” Moe said.
“Obviously the businesses have been really impacted, but then those people who work at those businesses and are the licensed operator, certainly they have been impacted if they have not been able to work as well,” Moe said.
Operator’s licenses for bartenders would be reduced from $35 to $20 for anyone renewing their license. That change would result in about $4,000 in lost revenue for the city.
Taxi operators also have to renew their licenses. Moe said because of COVID-19, taxi drivers have had to cease their shared ride status and instead only transport one rider at a time. Though they have been busy, this affects their ability to make money, she said. The proposed changes include a decrease for taxi licenses from $35 to $20, a loss of about $500 for the city.
Committee member Jeff Monfort said he could see the benefit to alleviating some of the costs associated with running a business as many struggle to maintain adequate revenue levels.
“I think the amount of money involved really doesn’t seem to be that much in the scheme of things, but it would brighten up business owners’ day if they got a letter saying they got a reduction in their fees,” Monfort said. “It might be enough to encourage them.”
Lisa Thompson, president of the Columbia County Tavern League, submitted a letter April 21 “asking on behalf of your small business community” that the city consider lowering fees to the small amount allowed by state statute and waive renewal fees for businesses that have a Class B beer license and operator’s license renewals.
“This may not seem like a lot of money to you, but every little bit helps to our small struggling businesses in Wisconsin,” Thompson wrote.
Committee member Marty Havlovic questioned how big of an impact the loss in revenue will have on the city budget. City Administrator Shawn Murphy could not say for certain.
“We’re not going to know the full effects of revenue declines from the COVID-19 crisis,” Murphy said. “We are already seeing permit revenue drop dramatically, so this would be another hit to it. The short answer is: Not really sure, but we are expecting a revenue shortfall from our budgeted revenues for the year.”
