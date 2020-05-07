Portage officials consider reduction in license renewal fees during COVID-19 pandemic

“Obviously the businesses have been really impacted, but then those people who work at those businesses and are the licensed operator, certainly they have been impacted if they have not been able to work as well,” Moe said.

Operator’s licenses for bartenders would be reduced from $35 to $20 for anyone renewing their license. That change would result in about $4,000 in lost revenue for the city.

Taxi operators also have to renew their licenses. Moe said because of COVID-19, taxi drivers have had to cease their shared ride status and instead only transport one rider at a time. Though they have been busy, this affects their ability to make money, she said. The proposed changes include a decrease for taxi licenses from $35 to $20, a loss of about $500 for the city.

Committee member Jeff Monfort said he could see the benefit to alleviating some of the costs associated with running a business as many struggle to maintain adequate revenue levels.

“I think the amount of money involved really doesn’t seem to be that much in the scheme of things, but it would brighten up business owners’ day if they got a letter saying they got a reduction in their fees,” Monfort said. “It might be enough to encourage them.”