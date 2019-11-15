Director of Public Works Aaron Jahncke told Portage Common Council members Thursday that work on the Portage Canal project continues as the city looks to begin other major projects in 2020.
The city is currently working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and consultant Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to design plans for dredging the canal, Jahncke said.
The project calls for 3,600 feet of the canal, which is roughly 60 to 70 feet wide, to be dredged of decades-old sediment. Jahncke said the water will be about 3 to 4 feet deep in the middle, so “we’ll be able to float a boat down it” once the project is completed. The dredging will be done from the Adams Street bridge east to the Canadian National Railroad crossing.
“We’re not expecting the flow of the canal to change that much because of the diminished cross section we have there currently and how it currently functions,” he said.
The city will be responsible for an extension of storm sewer infrastructure as well as a lined berm, according to Jahncke.
Work in and around the canal will be in conjunction with the DNR, which also plans to extend the Ice Age Trail along the canal by the end of 2021. The $4.3 million project includes plans for a pedestrian bridge across the canal.
Mayor Rick Dodd recently said dredging sediment in the canal is part of Gov. Tony Evers’ initiative for cleaner water when he declared 2019 the “year of clean drinking water” in his State of the State address in January. This is due to some of the soil likely being contaminated. Narrowing the canal allows for the creation of a trail along the south side, Dodd said.
Jahncke told members of the council that DNR officials will be seeking contractor offers in a bidding process “soon” for the work, which is slated to begin in 2020.
Road projects
“Coming into 2020 we have a full slate of projects,” Jahncke said.
There will be a utility project along U.S. Highway 51. Bids will begin for that project after a public information session in coming months. Work continues in assessing ownership of plats along East Wisconsin Street, or Highway 51/16, before the city can address infrastructure updates.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation website outlines the plan for the road running from East Pleasant Street to Ontario Street, noting that preliminary designs are currently underway. Work will include repaving asphalt and replacing storm sewers as well as improvements to allow bikes and safer pedestrian access. There will also be improvements to intersections and upgrades to traffic and street lights. The project is currently slated for 2022.
Four alleys will also receive updates. Alleys 26, 21, 55 and 79 will be upgraded. Jahncke said 21, 26 and 55 “are three of the worst alleys.” The other alley will be done if it fits within the 2020 budget, which has not yet been passed.
Alley 26 runs south of West Carroll Street between Cass and Armstrong Street. North of West Wisconsin Street, alley 21 runs between MacFarlane Road and Dunn Street. Alley 55 is north of Edgewater Street between MacFarlane Road and Lock Street. A gravel alley conditional upon budgetary funds, 79 runs between between Huron and Erie Street, south of Thompson Street.
“We’ve gotten a lot of our alleys done in the past couple years, so now we’re just going after some of the worst offenders,” Jahncke said.
Council members also:
- Approved a memorandum of understanding to apply for subgrants offered by the Wisconsin Election Commission in a 9-0 vote. If received, the $600 will go toward a new laptop.
- Approved a service level agreement with internet company Spectrum for an ethernet connection in conjunction with a task order with Madison-based engineering company Strand Associates Inc. for planned implementation of the connection between the city’s utility office and City Hall. The agreement with Spectrum is for three years at $830 per month.
- Approved a task order from Strand Associates for consultation in optimizing the structure of the connection at about $6,000, funded through the 2020 budget. The connectivity should allow for better service between the utility building at 135 Northridge Drive and the municipal building on Pleasant Avenue. There are three goals for the work: improve radio communication for police on the north side of the city through the additional installation of a digital antenna at the utility building; create a stronger connection for off-site workers using computers and devices to access the utility building server; and provide a stronger connection between the servers at both buildings for use of city financial software.
