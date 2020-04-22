Portage officials look to fast-track liquor ordinance to help restaurants, bars during COVID-19 closures

The topic was brought for discussion by Dodd after he said he spoke to small-business owners concerned over their loss of revenue as they try to maintain solely with takeout orders.

“I’ve had a chat with several, more than once, bar owners that would like to have the ability to sell fermented or distilled liquor,” Dodd said. “They can already sell beer and wine in unopened cans and bottles; they would also like to be able to sell distilled liquor in the same small bottles, or larger bottles, if they want.”

While passage of the ordinance could take until mid-May, Gov. Tony Evers’ recent stay at home order extension is set to be in place only until May 26. Restaurants and bars have been limited since March 17, when mandated closures took effect.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said rules for voting on an ordinance could be suspended by council members. The ordinance could then be passed with a single reading and vote during a council meeting scheduled for May 14.