Portage passes fast-tracked carryout liquor ordinance

Within roughly five minutes, members of the Portage Common Council approved an ordinance allowing local businesses to sell liquor to go.

In a teleconference meeting Thursday, council members suspended the rules requiring a second reading of the recently proposed ordinance during a subsequent meeting and instead approved it unanimously for implementation.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Friday staff was finalizing the language of the draft and sending it out for publication. Once that occurs, likely at the beginning of next week, owners will be allowed to sell liquor in its original packaging to carryout customers.

Alonso Aranda, co-owner of La Tolteca in Portage, expressed gratitude at the quick steps taken by city officials to pass an ordinance that otherwise would have taken until mid-May to be implemented.

“I really appreciate what the city did to speed things up,” Aranda said Friday. “I’m sure everybody will be happy with it.”