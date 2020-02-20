Portage plans for Silver Lake take shape; two more public meetings planned

Portage officials who are working to create a plan of action for Silver Lake gained some focus after the first public informational meeting.
Water clarity and aquatic growth were two points of discussion as people who live near the lake talked about their experiences with plants in and near the water. The city's Parks & Recreation Department is tasked with the general upkeep of the lake. Manager Toby Monogue said the aim isn’t to focus on conditions now, but to ensure they stay the same or get better over time.
“Make sure we’re managing it so that in 30 years, we don’t just let it go and we have severe water quality,” Monogue said during the Feb. 12 meeting. “I think that’s part of what the ad-hoc (committee) and what the city’s trying to do is, take a look at everything, what we need to do to control it so we don’t have a drastic problem.”
Sixteen people sat in the council chambers at Portage City Hall listening to Ryan Haney, water resources specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Center for Watershed Science and Education, as he outlined aquatic plant life in the first of three public meetings before the city finalizes a management plan for the lake. The next meeting, set for March 2, will focus on shoreland management and fish.
The final plan will be unveiled at the end of March.
Part of lake management would include overseeing how much run-off enters the lake while potentially carrying contaminants that affect its quality. The lake is still being affected by development which has largely stabilized as the city built up around it, Haney said. If not tended to, the lake will degrade over time and will be noticeably worse in about two generations.
“Particularly for an urban lake, it’s generally good water quality,” Haney said. “It’s not a sick lake. … It’s encroaching on those limits, on those thresholds. As you approach those thresholds, no one is going to come fine anybody, nobody’s going to get a ticket; your lake is just going to get less and less desirable.”
Two basins that make up Silver Lake are connected underground but divided at the surface by Silver Lake Drive. The west basin, which is home to the public beach and boat landing, is larger than the east portion. In total, the lake spans 74 acres. The west basin maximum depth is 42 feet. The east is shallower with a maximum depth of 16 feet.
Part of gathering data included a survey filled out by those who use the lake. The study was conducted in a partnership of the city, the county Land & Water Conservation Department and UW-SP.
A question in the survey asked about the plant growth within the lake. About 40% responded that it was dense and affected their use. Roughly one-third said it wasn’t a concern. Because the east basin is shallower, it holds the majority of plant growth throughout its entire body. Those who use the lake for summer swimming generally don’t engage with that side, which could have affected how respondents answered, Haney said.
The lake holds 23 species, four more than the state average. Two are invasive: the curly leafed pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil. The three most common plants are the invasive watermilfoil, coontail and pondweed. Most of the plant growth was found concentrated along the shorelines. The deeper west basin had none as the water depth increased while the east basin had plant life throughout its waters.
Despite the data showing the lake quality as stable, 48% of respondents said water quality has been decreasing. Haney said some people might see the fluctuation of water levels due to more or less use throughout the year and assume it has degraded.
He noted there are contaminants that may not cause harm to aquatic organisms, but would not occur naturally within a lake outside of a city boundary.
Things like road salt and fertilizer are caused by human behavior. Potassium, sodium and chloride do not occur naturally in lakes, Haney said. Tests show all three are at high levels in both the east and west basins of Silver Lake, with chloride exceeding the acceptable reference value by more than four times the high number and sodium at about eight times the high number. Potassium was slightly elevated in both basins.
A survey question found 13% of respondents thought the lake’s clarity affected their ability to use the water “most of the time” while about half of the people answered that they enjoyed the lake most of the time for swimming and fishing. About one-third noted their enjoyment was “impaired some of the time.”
According to data gathered by the surveyors, clarity has slightly trended downward over the past 40 years. However, Haney said the lake remains healthy and that clarity remains “pretty stable” within both basins. Water clarity also decreases in the summer as the water gets used more, churning the sediment toward the bottom upward.
One of the goals of planning around the study involves the aquatic plants. As water clarity reduces bit-by-bit over decades, an aim will be determining how to better stabilize the system, Haney said. With reduced clarity comes fewer surviving fish species, another concern. Increasing infiltration, which would require run-off water to take longer to reach the surface of the lake so it can be better filtered through its interaction with nature, could help reduce contamination and enhance clarity.
“It’s not to blame people, a lot of the system is just happening how it is,” Haney said. “People are the only thing we have any chance to try to change.”
