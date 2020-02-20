Portage plans for Silver Lake take shape; two more public meetings planned

Part of lake management would include overseeing how much run-off enters the lake while potentially carrying contaminants that affect its quality. The lake is still being affected by development which has largely stabilized as the city built up around it, Haney said. If not tended to, the lake will degrade over time and will be noticeably worse in about two generations.

“Particularly for an urban lake, it’s generally good water quality,” Haney said. “It’s not a sick lake. … It’s encroaching on those limits, on those thresholds. As you approach those thresholds, no one is going to come fine anybody, nobody’s going to get a ticket; your lake is just going to get less and less desirable.”

Two basins that make up Silver Lake are connected underground but divided at the surface by Silver Lake Drive. The west basin, which is home to the public beach and boat landing, is larger than the east portion. In total, the lake spans 74 acres. The west basin maximum depth is 42 feet. The east is shallower with a maximum depth of 16 feet.

Part of gathering data included a survey filled out by those who use the lake. The study was conducted in a partnership of the city, the county Land & Water Conservation Department and UW-SP.