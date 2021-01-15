Portage plans to continue COVID-19 adjustments

The city of Portage sees no current end to its COVID-19 protocols.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy told Portage Common Council members during a teleconference meeting Thursday that the case numbers have not been favorable to easing restrictions within the city.

“Rates in all counties have pretty much doubled,” Murphy said, noting that includes Columbia and its adjacent counties.

The “upward trend” from Nov. 15 through Wednesday means that protocols have either recently remained the same or become more restrictive.

“That’s why we’ve reimplemented some of our staff rotation, closed off access to many of our city facilities, at least through the end of January,” Murphy said.

The latest plan adopted by the city Dec. 2 followed a November executive order from Gov. Tony Evers asking that all businesses attempt to limit employees and the general public from exposure to COVID-19. Mayor Rick Dodd called for city buildings like City Hall, which is limited to being open four and a half hours daily, to readopt policies that had been suspended in June.