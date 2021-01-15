Portage plans to continue COVID-19 adjustments

The city of Portage sees no current end to its COVID-19 protocols.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy told Portage Common Council members during a teleconference meeting Thursday that the case numbers have not been favorable to easing restrictions within the city.
“Rates in all counties have pretty much doubled,” Murphy said, noting that includes Columbia and its adjacent counties.
The “upward trend” from Nov. 15 through Wednesday means that protocols have either recently remained the same or become more restrictive.
“That’s why we’ve reimplemented some of our staff rotation, closed off access to many of our city facilities, at least through the end of January,” Murphy said.
The latest plan adopted by the city Dec. 2 followed a November executive order from Gov. Tony Evers asking that all businesses attempt to limit employees and the general public from exposure to COVID-19. Mayor Rick Dodd called for city buildings like City Hall, which is limited to being open four and a half hours daily, to readopt policies that had been suspended in June.
It calls for all people in the building to wear masks, limits lobby occupation to three at a time and encourages use of a dropbox for any type of correspondence or bill pay. Anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms or could have possibly been exposed to someone with the virus has been discouraged from entering public buildings. All public meetings were shifted to teleconference or video conferencing and the city closed the basement meeting room to the public.
The current safety precautions, as well as employee policies, allow for workers to be compensated even if they can’t work due to complications caused by COVID-19. The city will need to re-evaluate those policies at the next Human Resources Committee meeting, Murphy said.
“We put together some proposed leave protocols in an effort to both protect employees from the virus, or mitigate exposure, as well as provide some financial support,” Murphy said. “Especially for those employees who are directly dealing with the public like our first responders.”
Murphy said the city has also begun coordination efforts with the National Guard to host COVID-19 testing at the utility building.
Council member Dennis Nachreiner criticized Columbia County officials, which city officials have echoed in the past, for what he sees as a lack of effective action regarding the pandemic.
“I get so frustrated with this,” Nachreiner said. “Here we are, in Portage, Wisconsin, the county seat, and we don’t have the county getting involved in anything to get a testing site in the city of Portage. The city has to do all the work in that.”
Columbia County residents have had two options for free testing sites: the utility building in Columbia and the Cambria Fire Department. The first site was established in late October and the second was added in December.
“It just frustrates me, the approach that Columbia County has taken on this whole COVID thing, to the point where people are telling me that we’re the laughing stock of the state,” Nachreiner said. “I’m not sure why we even have health and human services in the county. Something of this magnitude, and they just have, our opinion is, washed their hands of it.”
Murphy said they are working to establish partnerships with local healthcare providers to ensure first responders receive a vaccine as quickly as possible. Divine Savior Healthcare has already expressed interest in scheduling them as soon as possible. Until then, the city will continue to adjust, Murphy said.
“It’s not the best news,” Murphy said. “I think the best news probably is the advent of the vaccination. That has not rolled out as quickly as everyone had anticipated, but it is, nonetheless, moving forward.”
Council also:
- Approved an ordinance designating one parking stall along the east side of Adams Street north of East Cook Street as a loading zone.
- Approved a Class A combination alcohol license for Portage Liquor Mart LLC, 1623 New Pinery Road, on a 7-1 vote. Allan Radant voted against.
- Approved a resolution combining wards for the February primary election.
- Approved an assessment services contract with Accurate Appraisal LLC for $30,500 annually from 2021 to 2024.
- Approved of a Psychological Services Employee Assistance Program with the Pauquette Center for employees.
- Approved the Columbia County Agreement for HAZ-MAT response services that calls for local units will reimburse the county for needed services.
- Approved a contract for use of the Veterans Memorial Field facilities with the Columbia County Fair Board for roughly $3,000 annually through 2023.
- Approved a contract for use of city agricultural buildings with the Wisconsin International Poultry Club for roughly $2,000 through 2023.
- Approved a contract with the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Madison for use of a monthly mobile food pantry through a city building at the memorial field complex through a certificate of insurance of $1 million in general liability.
- Approved a contract with the Portage Youth Baseball Club for use of the Bruce A. Smith Little League Complex for $2,000 per year and $15,000 for improvements to two dugouts.
- Approved a resolution honoring longtime member Rita Maass, who stepped down from council Dec. 31.
