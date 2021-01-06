Portage ponders portable ice rink to combat natural weather obstacles, maintain safety

Members of the Park and Recreation Board discussed Tuesday how the city of Portage could more effectively create space for those looking to ice skate during winter months.

Parks Manager Toby Monogue said he is considering how to possibly create a seasonal temporary rink instead of relying on the cold weather to make the ice at Pauquette Park thick enough to safely hold both skaters and parks department staff who have to clear it of snow.

“We need that to freeze up a little bit more before we’re able to do some clearing and get that ice rink into a position where we feel it’s safe to advertise ice skating out on the Pauquette pond,” Monogue said.

As of Monday, Monogue said that the ice at the pond was roughly 4.5 inches thick, which would likely be safe for skaters to use. The problem was that in order to remove snow from the ice with Bobcat equipment would require at least 8 inches of ice.

Members discussed the possibility of a portable rink during their December meeting.

Member Mike Charles and others said they had seen posts on social media encouraging hopeful skaters to violate the signs posted at Pauquette calling on people to stay off the ice in the name of safety.