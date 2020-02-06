Portage tests new electronic poll books ahead of February primary

When voters show up to Portage City Hall to cast their ballot this year, they will encounter a new way to sign in.

Badger Books, an electronic system to replace binders filled with sheets of paper containing lines of names, will be how the city’s electorate confirm their registration in 2020. The eight computers will first be used during the primary election Feb. 18 to determine the final two state Supreme Court candidates.

City Clerk Marie Moe said the electronic poll books, developed by the Wisconsin Election Commission in 2017, seemed like a way to improve voting locally.

“I’m always looking for a way to increase efficiencies,” Moe said.

Part of planning for the e-sign-in system was to hold an open house Wednesday at City Hall. Residents came during the two-hour event and met with election inspectors to practice signing in while poll workers reviewed the processes of the system.

Election inspector Diana O’Neill said the electronic books seemed more fool-proof than the binders of old.

“I like them,” she said. “Because you can’t make a mistake.”