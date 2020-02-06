Portage tests new electronic poll books ahead of February primary

When voters show up to Portage City Hall to cast their ballot this year, they will encounter a new way to sign in.
Badger Books, an electronic system to replace binders filled with sheets of paper containing lines of names, will be how the city’s electorate confirm their registration in 2020. The eight computers will first be used during the primary election Feb. 18 to determine the final two state Supreme Court candidates.
City Clerk Marie Moe said the electronic poll books, developed by the Wisconsin Election Commission in 2017, seemed like a way to improve voting locally.
“I’m always looking for a way to increase efficiencies,” Moe said.
Part of planning for the e-sign-in system was to hold an open house Wednesday at City Hall. Residents came during the two-hour event and met with election inspectors to practice signing in while poll workers reviewed the processes of the system.
Election inspector Diana O’Neill said the electronic books seemed more fool-proof than the binders of old.
“I like them,” she said. “Because you can’t make a mistake.”
Moe noted some of the advantages of the e-books include the chance to eliminate separating binders by wards. Instead of setting up three tables with voters lining up by location, voters can simply walk up to any election inspector, who then types in the first few letters of their last name to pull up a voter registration. The steps are the same, but finding a name is now a simple search rather than paging through a binder.
If someone arrives at the polling place in error, there is even a function to redirect them to the correct location. Moe said there are people who have Portage addresses who do not live within the city limits, which means they instead vote in a surrounding municipality.
“I think it will help move everything along,” Moe said.
Another function of the machines is to keep track of absentee ballots by alphabetical order. The absentee ballots can also be tabulated through the system. Election inspectors can even register voters with them.
Gary Knebl, of Portage, was one of the people who took the time to practice signing in Wednesday.
“It’s more fool-proof, less paperwork for these people,” Knebl said. “Everything is up to date.”
He also said in the past, people might not know what ward they lived in, causing a delay in their process by having to examine a map on the wall. With the electronic system, that would no longer be necessary and possibly reduce the time it takes to vote, he said.
Margaret Rudolph attended as well, walking through the steps of showing her driver’s license and signing the screen.
“If it goes faster, I’m all for that,” she said, noting it seemed like a good idea to switch to electronic poll books.
Moe said the cost of the Badger Books was slightly more than $15,000 split over the 2019 and 2020 budgets. She stressed that though the books are electronic, they do not connect to the internet, just to the other machines.
Though the signing-in process will be new, voters will cast a ballot on paper just as they always have before feeding it to the ballot tabulation machine. And though Moe said they “always hope elections run smooth,” she still has the paper backups ready just in case.
