Portage tourism anticipates 50% hit after COVID-19 closures, delays canoe attractions

Nachreiner said a surplus from 2019 is fortunate because if they hadn’t stored reserve funding, the tourism department would be in the difficult position of trying to figure out how to pay its contractual obligations.

Figures are still unknown for the likely least profitable months of 2020 so far. The commission received income numbers for January through March, which Hanson said were $12,000 less than in 2019. Nachreiner said he’d heard similar numbers anecdotally.

“We’ll have a couple more months of tourism dollars, which I don’t think is going to be very much,” Nachreiner said. “We’re going to get the worst ones of COVID-19; we haven’t seen April or May.”

The commission budgets all of its planned room tax income to be used within a year. Without planned revenue because of the unforeseen pandemic, Nachreiner said the best option would be to cut down costs where available.

“If we have to take an $80,000 hit this year, which I don’t think is unreasonable to think at this time, that will almost use up 100% of our reserves,” Nachreiner said. “I’m not opposed to using some of it, I just think it’s bad practice to use all of it. You have to be fiscally responsible.