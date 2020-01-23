Portage tourism panel votes to purchase canoe attractions

There should be people “signing on the dotted lines” before ordering fixtures without sponsorship interest, he added. Hanson said there haven’t been any formal agreements, but in talking with business owners there has been positive feedback from multiple people.

Commission members agreed to budget about $60,000 for the structures, which are roughly $3,300 per piece plus the cost of installation. The goal going into the meeting was to purchase six, though discussion led to possibly buying 10. Members didn’t set a number, but instead capped the amount to be spent. A discount will be applied based on the number of canoes purchased, Hanson said.

“I don’t think we have to worry that we won’t have a place for them,” Hanson said. “I think that will happen. It’s a matter of, do we want to move forward and actually do the project now so we can have it launched this summer or are we going to wait? We’ve been discussing it for how many months? I think we need to make a decision.”

Plans include recruiting local artists to paint the canoes based on a set of guidelines crafted by the commission, Hanson added. Artists will have to submit sketches before they will be allowed to work on them.