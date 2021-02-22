Portage tourism revenue down 26%

Tourism revenue in Portage dropped by 26% in 2020, a number Tourism Promotion Commission Chairperson Dennis Nachreiner said he was glad hadn’t been worse.

“It was surprising that it wasn’t down more,” Nachreiner said. “We were pretty happy with that compared to what it could be.”

Funds for tourism uses like advertising and events are taken from the taxes paid by lodging. Commissioner Marianne Hanson, who also serves as the executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, said there are still some outstanding taxes and that the commission will have a better understanding of its revenue when they are reported.

She echoed the sentiment that numbers could have been worse.

“In the second quarter, revenue was down 60%,” Hanson said. “So to have the whole year go to 26; that was good.”

It was positive not because the commission had to cut its budget by 50%, but due to the fact that they still had money to give to some groups who make annual requests.