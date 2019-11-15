PRAIRIE DU SAC — Residents of the village of Prairie du Sac can expect to see higher garbage bills next year because of shrinking market for recyclables.
Starting Dec. 15, residential rates will increase from $9.85 per unit per month to $10.85 while commercial, industrial, medical and schools will see a 10% surge and increase 2% through 2023. The updated rate increase will start with February garbage bills.
Town of Prairie du Sac, villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac approve intergovernmental agreement
The agreement includes another residential rate increase to $11.04 starting April 15 2020 and will rise to $11.24 and $11.44 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Trustees approved the rate increase as a part of its agreement with Tim’s Trucking, its current garbage and recycling collector, as a part of its municipal solid waste and recyclable collection and disposal agreement at the village’s Nov. 12. The board approved to adopt the collection fees in separate resolution.
The increase is due to rates for recyclables increasing from $0 per ton to $60, according to the agreement. Village Administrator Alan Wildman said this is because China no longer accepting contaminated recycled materials since the country has decided to become more environmentally conscious. He said some other third world countries are still taking recycling but didn't know the extent of how much.
“I don’t know the answer to that where it is all going,” Wildman said, adding smaller communities around the country have ceased or struggled with its recycling program because of the smaller market.
Other business
The board approved authorizing an administrative services agreement with the Sauk-Prairie Joint Sewerage Commission to provide administrative services. The agreement is extended from Dec. 31 2019 until Dec. 31, 2021 and will cost the village $1,182 per month in 2020 and $1,217 per month in 2021.
The board discussed updating ordinances related to its financial policy and disposal of surplus property. Both items will return to the board at a future meeting.
The board adjourned into closed session to discuss possible purchase of land for a recreation facility. In a follow up interview Nov. 13, Wildman said no action was taken on the item once the board reconvened into open session.
