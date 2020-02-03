Prairie du Sac authorizes $3.6 million bonds for street, equipment upgrades

Prairie du Sac could soon receive upgrades to its streets and equipment.
The village board unanimously approved to authorize the sale of no more than $3.690 million in general obligation corporate purchase bonds to complete street projects and purchase equipment at its Jan. 28 meeting. Trustee Lauri Meixelsperger was absent.
The board also approved authorizing to designate each amount of the bonds towards certain portions of the street projects: $1.570 million for street improvement projects, $380,000 for parking lot projects, $370,000 for storm water projects, $75,000 for sanitary sewer projects and $370,000 for water system projects. Exactly $925,000 will go towards purchasing a fire engine and other equipment.
Water and sewer utility funds will help pick up the cost of the projects. Financial Advisor Dave Ferris said Ehlers, Moody’s Investor Service and Prairie du Sac will have a final rating call on Feb. 12, when final ratings and interest rates will be determined. The village board meeting to award the sale of the bonds is Feb. 25, Ferris said.
Village Administrator Alan Wildman said the debt will increase the tax levy by about .20 per $1,000 of assessed value. The bonds will be issued for a 20 year term due March 1 2021 through 2040 with interest payable every six months, according to the pre-sale report. Ehlers Financial Advisor Dave Ferris, who presented the pre-sale report of the bonds at the meeting, said the village has an option to call off any maturity on the bonds starting March 1, 2028, a decision the board can make if interest rates are lower than current rates.
Prairie du Sac is looking to improve 6th, 7th and 8th Street, Woodland Trail, E Woodland Trail, Forest Glenn Circle, W Woodland Trail, Highland Trail, Highland Court, White Pine Court and Red Pine Court, that the village board approved to declare intent to exercise special assessment powers to improve those roads. Wildman said the construction of the street improvement were a part of the 2019 capital improvement plan and financial management plan as well as the 2020 budget.
He said the roads need reconstructing because of severe cracks and potholing, issues with curb and gutter, need for sidewalk and upgrades to the sanitary sewer and water systems. He said bids for the street projects are due to go out next week with an estimated start date in April or May 2020 and completion date around Labor Day. He said the parking lot improvements are a part of the downtown Riverfront Park project to reconfigure the parking lot for safety.
The storm water bonds will also cover the cost of two 5,000 gallon mobile pumps the village is looking to purchase, Wildman said. He said Prairie du Sac is receiving cost proposals from different suppliers for the pumps and has the same company it used during last year’s floods on standby if needed in the near future. The Prairie du Sac area suffered flooding when the retention ponds in Walter Doll Park and a water basin on Parkside Drive filled with water from snowmelt last March.
The new fire engine will serve as a reserve engine after one truck retires, Wildman said. Ferris said the public works equipment the village is looking to purchase include a plow and a leaf vacuum.
Trail construction
The village board approved authorizing to create a recreational agreement with Capital Off Road Pathfinders, a local mountain bike club, to construct a planned public, recreational, multi-use trail through Veterans Memorial Park and Alliant Energy in Prairie du Sac.
A member of the organization present at the meeting said it plans to start construction of the trail this spring.
Other business
The board discussed financing options for a proposed new police station the village is looking to construct in 2021. No action was taken on the item. Estimated cost for the proposed building is $6 million with both villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City planning to split the cost 55%-45%, respectively.
The village board approved amending its ordinance for emergency snow removal regulations. A first citation for vehicle owners who park their car on a public street or highway during snow removal operations is $40 instead of $20. If car isn’t moved within six hours, it’s another $40 for a second citation and subjected for a tow. If car is towed, it’s another $50 for a total of $90.
The board approved an agreement to retain services with Rennhack Construction Co. Inc. for concrete flatwork.
