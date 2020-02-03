Prairie du Sac authorizes $3.6 million bonds for street, equipment upgrades

Prairie du Sac could soon receive upgrades to its streets and equipment.

The village board unanimously approved to authorize the sale of no more than $3.690 million in general obligation corporate purchase bonds to complete street projects and purchase equipment at its Jan. 28 meeting. Trustee Lauri Meixelsperger was absent.

The board also approved authorizing to designate each amount of the bonds towards certain portions of the street projects: $1.570 million for street improvement projects, $380,000 for parking lot projects, $370,000 for storm water projects, $75,000 for sanitary sewer projects and $370,000 for water system projects. Exactly $925,000 will go towards purchasing a fire engine and other equipment.

Water and sewer utility funds will help pick up the cost of the projects. Financial Advisor Dave Ferris said Ehlers, Moody’s Investor Service and Prairie du Sac will have a final rating call on Feb. 12, when final ratings and interest rates will be determined. The village board meeting to award the sale of the bonds is Feb. 25, Ferris said.