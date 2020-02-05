Prairie du Sac discusses financing for proposed new police station

PRAIRIE DU SAC — A new police station could possibly come to the Sauk Prairie area.
The Prairie du Sac village board discussed financing options for the proposed building at its Jan. 28 meeting. No action was taken.
The estimated $6 million building would replace the current police station on Water Street, located in the lower level of Sauk City village hall. Ehlers David Ferris said the timing for the presentation used financing for 2021, assuming both Prairie du Sac and Sauk City take that route.
Village Administrator Alan Wildman said financing options presented at the meeting include the cost to build the facility, not purchase land. The police and fire commission wants to complete the project in the next five years, said Craig Bender, commission member and trustee.
The current agreement between the police commission, Sauk City and Prairie du Sac have a 55%-45% split to cover the annual operating costs of the police department, a figure based on population levels, and the villages are working to add an addendum to the current agreement pertaining to the cost of the new building, Wildman said in a Jan. 31 follow up interview.
If the cost were split 55%-45%, Prairie du Sac would be responsible for about $3.3 million of the project and increase its annual debt service payment to $215,000 per year for 20 years, a $95 increase in taxes for $200,000 worth of property, Ferris said. Prairie du Sac’s current mill rate for 2019 is $6.31 cents per $1,000 of assessed value or $1,261 on a $200,000 home, Wildman said.
Ferris said another option is Prairie du Sac could use population at the time of the cost of the project to determine a cost split. Another financial option Ferris presented was one of the communities borrow the entire $6 million cost and allocate annual debt service payments, but he recommended not going that route because it could increase the village’s debt capacity.
The project could exceed the village’s debt management policy for the tax general obligation debt outstanding, which is levy supported, to not exceed 65% and 75% of general obligation debt, he said. The impact could increase the tax general obligation debt to 70% if water and sewer funds debt doesn’t take on the cost share of the project so the levy would take a “direct hit,” Ferris said.
The highest margin was about 72% of general obligation debt in 2024 if the money is borrowed in 2021, he said. Years 2021 through 2024 are between 75% and 76%.
Ferris said the amount of debt could be less because population growth could also play a factor in how much goes towards the debt, which was estimated in the presentation at a conservative 1.66% over a 20 year period in the presentation, compared Prairie du Sac's actual growth of 4.6% in 2018 and over 7% in 2019.
“That growth also helps that capacity and maybe we won’t be over because of the new growth,” Ferris said.
Prairie du Sac Village President Cheryl Sherman asked at the meeting if impact fees could be used towards the debt. While it’s an option, Wildman said it’s are hard to predict how much will be received.
“It depends on what those impact fees are going to be,” Wildman said. “Like I said, last year it was seven single families some years we’ve had 15. Around 12-15 seems to be our norm usually and what are you going to set those impact fees at?. Those are typically paid when the building permit is applied for.”
Ferris said options for Prairie du Sac to lower its debt capacity are to pay more money upfront to eliminate the debt faster, approve to exceed the debt capacity if the project is needed, which the village board can do based on its policy, or consider issuing water and sewer bonds for water projects for 2021 and 2022 to reduce general obligation need and stay within the policy.
“You barely clip it but as you read the policy it states it is up to the board whether it’s okay to exceed that policy,” Ferris said. “You can approve that policy when it’s something obviously of a great need.”
Reason for new station
Police Chief Jerry Strunz said space has become an issue in the current location for the department and has rented a garage from Prairie du Sac for equipment storage, like tires, speed trailer and squad cars.
The idea of building a new station is also to plan for the future for hiring more officers at the department, create more space for existing employees, and safety with crossing and driving on Water Street to get to the station, he said. Strunz said another challenge with the current location is privacy concerns because the walls are thin, which can present a problem with officers conducting sensitive interviews with crime victims.
The conversation to build a new police station began 20 years ago and a space needs assessment was conducted to determine what the police department’s needs were. Because costs were high at the time to construct and purchase land for a new station, the project was put on the back burner, Strunz said.
Instead, the police department moved into a remodeled space in the lower level of the Sauk City Village Hall in 2001 and signed a ten years lease with Sauk City while the department explored about looking at the idea of building a new station, he said. An updated space needs study was conducted in 2018, he said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.