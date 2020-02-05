Prairie du Sac discusses financing for proposed new police station

Prairie du Sac Village President Cheryl Sherman asked at the meeting if impact fees could be used towards the debt. While it’s an option, Wildman said it’s are hard to predict how much will be received.

“It depends on what those impact fees are going to be,” Wildman said. “Like I said, last year it was seven single families some years we’ve had 15. Around 12-15 seems to be our norm usually and what are you going to set those impact fees at?. Those are typically paid when the building permit is applied for.”

Ferris said options for Prairie du Sac to lower its debt capacity are to pay more money upfront to eliminate the debt faster, approve to exceed the debt capacity if the project is needed, which the village board can do based on its policy, or consider issuing water and sewer bonds for water projects for 2021 and 2022 to reduce general obligation need and stay within the policy.

“You barely clip it but as you read the policy it states it is up to the board whether it’s okay to exceed that policy,” Ferris said. “You can approve that policy when it’s something obviously of a great need.”

Reason for new station