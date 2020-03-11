Prairie du Sac officials reflect on 2019 flooding

Wildman said the pond filled to capacity during the 2008 floods, when surrounding areas like Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells suffered from heavy flooding. The water from those floods filled the detention ponds to capacity and receded the next day, acting within its normal design and sparing Sauk Prairie from similar flood damage, he said. Village officials assumed the same would happen in March 2019, Wildman said.

“We were anticipating it (was) normal fill up and it would go back down like it normally has in past incidents when it’s been like that,” Wildman said.

But officials realized the ponds weren’t designed to take on storm water and rapid snow melt from high temperatures and frozen ground conditions and on the morning of March 14 sprang into action. A fire truck began pumping 700 gallons a minute from the Walter Doll Pond that morning but the waters in the pond continued to rise, according to the flood study and Murphy.

“We were on our toes thinking we had to do something we tried with the fire truck at first, we knew we were losing ground,” Murphy said.

