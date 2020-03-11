Prairie du Sac officials reflect on 2019 flooding

Village Administrator Alan Wildman said the flooding of March 2019 took Sauk Prairie officials by surprise.
What struck Wildman was the uniqueness of how the flooding occurred, from rapid snowmelt on top of frozen ground, resulting in the Walter Doll and Parkside Detention ponds overflowing to capacity and flooding the southwest side of Prairie du Sac. Wildman said Prairie du Sac received reports of four homes receiving some type of damage from the floods.
“It’s nothing that’s ever been experience,” Wildman said. “There’s individuals that live in that neighborhood that have lived there for 30 years and they’ve never seen those ponds flood like that.”
The engineering study, completed by Strand Associates, reported higher temperatures in the 50s and 60s with rainfall between .2 to .3 inches three days before the flooding occurred March 14. A reported eight inches of snow cover was present in the village during the beginning of the week of March 11 and melted by March 15, contributing to an estimated 2.3 inches of runoff.
“There was nowhere for the water to go,” said Troy Murphy, public works director and utilities “There was no warning. We’ve never seen those ponds fill up ever and if they do in the spring or summer like their design, they just drain right out.”
Wildman said the pond filled to capacity during the 2008 floods, when surrounding areas like Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells suffered from heavy flooding. The water from those floods filled the detention ponds to capacity and receded the next day, acting within its normal design and sparing Sauk Prairie from similar flood damage, he said. Village officials assumed the same would happen in March 2019, Wildman said.
“We were anticipating it (was) normal fill up and it would go back down like it normally has in past incidents when it’s been like that,” Wildman said.
But officials realized the ponds weren’t designed to take on storm water and rapid snow melt from high temperatures and frozen ground conditions and on the morning of March 14 sprang into action. A fire truck began pumping 700 gallons a minute from the Walter Doll Pond that morning but the waters in the pond continued to rise, according to the flood study and Murphy.
“We were on our toes thinking we had to do something we tried with the fire truck at first, we knew we were losing ground,” Murphy said.
You have free articles remaining.
Two other high capacity pumps that could remove 5,000 gallons a minute were called into the village to assist with lowering the ponds levels. Wildman said the company in charge of supplying the equipment found its pumps frozen to the ground outside, which delayed transporting it to the flood stricken community.
“It wasn’t anything they were prepared for either,” Wildman said of the company who transported the pumps to Prairie du Sac.
Murphy said a pump was inserted at Walter Doll and Parkside Drive once the equipment arrived on scene. But it took a few hours to get organized and running, he said. It took about 20 hours to lower the levels of both detention ponds, he said.
“This is large equipment to get out, especially with flood water,” Murphy said. “They are basically the size of a semi.”
The flood study provided a model to explain the cause of the flooding, along with potential mitigation efforts for the village to consider. Strand Associates presented the study at Sauk Prairie’s Intergovernmental meeting with officials from the town of Prairie du Sac, village of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City present. Some of those recommendations included purchasing high capacity pumps and finding ways to warn residents of flooding. The study is available on Prairie du Sac’s website.
Town of Prairie du Sac, villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac approve intergovernmental agreement
Wildman said Prairie du Sac recently purchased two of its own mobile pumps with 10 inch hoses, worth about $300,000.
“We hope we never have to use them again but if we had to we’ll have these pumps,” Wildman said.
Prairie du Sac also entered into a verbal agreement with the company who provided the pumps during the 2019 flooding if the same situation were to occur in 2020 and signed a three year agreement effective in 2021 if stand by emergency pumping is needed, he said. The agreement states the company must respond within a two hour period of the village making the call for assistance, Wildman said. He said the village took efforts to monitor the grounds frost levels this year, which didn’t get as deep as last year.
Murphy said the village has also put time into compiling a storm water management plan to control the amount of water coming in from other areas. Murphy said he believes the village learned from the March 2019 floods officials need to take quicker action when it comes to today’s weather events, especially with climate change and believes Sauk Prairie officials are more prepared to handle another flooding event should the detention ponds ever overflow again.
“Things are changing, Murphy said. “I mean look at the storms we’re seeing now a days… We’re taking every action we can right now to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.