Prairie du Sac Village Board looking into changing curfew ordinance

Howell-Dinger believes that the the curfew law could be repealed due to the rarity of a citation and potential issues it could cause.

“As much as I’m sure our police officers are all good people with good intentions, we all have implicit biases, and those are very difficult to ignore,” Howell-Dinger said. “I’m still concerned that this could have a negative effect on youth of color in our community. And we’ve had three citations in five years, so it sounds to me like we aren’t utilizing this ordinance a lot, so I don’t really see a need to have it.

“I don’t believe that our police officers are bad people, but I believe we all have biases that influence our decision-making on the spot.”

Other board members are in favor of adjusting the ordinance to ensure a first-time citation is up to officer discretion.

“We need to be aware of biases, but just because of that I don’t think we can take away tools that allow our officers to do their job,” board member Lauri Meixelsperger said. “There’s still crime going on. I think with the ordinance, the suggestion is that it allows the officer the ability to actually not issue a ticket the first time. ... For those reasons I’m in favor of the change to the ordinance.”

“I think there’s a lot of bias or prejudice in our society,” board member Craig Bender said. “This is only one small issue compared to a much bigger problem. ... It doesn’t look to me like it’s being used, but if it’s a useful tool, I don’t see why we’d take the tool away.”